Former undisputed UFC strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has announced her retirement from professional mixed martial arts tonight in Singapore following her second round spinning back-fist knockout loss to fellow former titleholder, Zhang Weili on the main card of UFC 275.

Osztyn native, Jedrzejczyk, started brightly in her highly-anticipated rematch against Weili — landing a series of punishing leg kicks, jabs, and some notable, heavy counters.

However, midway through the opening frame, the Pole was taken to the canvas by Weili courtesy of a takedown, with the Hebei native landing a series of elbows to steal the opening round.

Half way through the second round, however, during an exchange near the Octagon fence, and overzealous, Jedrzejczyk walked onto a spinning back-fist from Weili — sending her crashing to the canvas as she suffered the first KO loss of her professional mixed martial arts career.

Following the defeat to Weili, Jedrzejczyk confirmed her retirement from professional mixed martial arts during her post-fight interview with UFC color commentator, Daniel Cormier.

Below, catch the highlights from Zhang Weili’s knockout win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk