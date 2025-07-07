Eduarda Moura vs. Lauren Murphy – Fight odds and Match Preview

Eduarda Moura vs. Lauren Murphy is an upcoming flyweight matchup set for July 12, 2025, at UFC Fight Night. This bout features a clash between a surging Brazilian prospect and a seasoned American veteran, each bringing distinct backgrounds and fighting styles to the octagon.

Eduarda Moura vs. Lauren Murphy

Eduarda Moura is a heavy favorite against Lauren Murphy in their upcoming UFC matchup. Current odds for Moura range from about -600 to -670 (implied win probability around 85–87%), while Murphy is a significant underdog at +400 to +475 (implied win probability around 13–17%), check out more info and numbers at BetMGM Missouri. This means you’d need to bet roughly $600–$670 on Moura to win $100, but a $100 bet on Murphy would return $400–$475 if she wins.

The odds have become even more lopsided over time. Moura opened as a strong favorite (around -350), but money has steadily come in on her, pushing her odds as high as -670 in some books, while Murphy’s odds have drifted from +240 up to +460 or higher. This shift shows increasing confidence from both bookmakers and bettors in Moura’s chances.

The betting public and oddsmakers overwhelmingly expect Eduarda Moura to win. Given her grappling-heavy style and finishing ability, the most likely method is a submission or a dominant decision. Murphy is a big underdog, but she has upset top prospects before and is extremely experienced. Still, the odds reflect that most see this as a steep uphill battle for her. With a fighting style that blends striking and wrestling. Murphy holds a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has shown the ability to win by knockout, submission, or grinding decisions. She has fought for the UFC title before, losing to Valentina Shevchenko, but remains a respected and dangerous contender.

This fight represents a classic test of youth versus experience. For Moura, beating a respected veteran like Murphy would likely propel her into the flyweight division’s top tier and possibly set her up for a title eliminator. For Murphy, this is a chance to prove she’s still a force at the highest level and to halt the momentum of a rising contender. Style-wise, Moura’s aggressive grappling and finishing instincts will be tested against Murphy’s resilience, cage savvy, and well-rounded skill set. Expect Moura to push for takedowns and submissions early, while Murphy will look to use her experience, striking, and defensive grappling to drag the fight into deeper waters.

This matchup is a pivotal moment for both fighters: Moura seeks to announce herself as a true contender, while Murphy aims to defend her place among the elite in the division.