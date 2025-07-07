“Call Me Napoleon” Caio Borralho Says He’s the Real Frenchman in Battle With ‘Russian’ Imavov

Caio Borralho is not just preparing for another main event – he’s gearing up for a history lesson in the Octagon. As he heads to UFC Paris to face Nassourdine Imavov, Borralho is making it clear who he thinks the real Frenchman is in this matchup.

Why Caio Borralho Calls Himself Napoleon Before Facing Imavov

In an interview with Submission Radio, The Fighting Nerd, Caio Borralho, explained:

“He’s from Dagestan, he’s Russian, he just uses French as a tool. He doesn’t seem to respect the French people. I respect the history. Sometimes I compare myself as a strategist and tactician like Napoleon. I’m coming to honor the French people, to be strategic and a tactician just as Napoleon did. I feel like I’m the French guy going there to represent France against a Russian guy.”

Caio Borralho, who has yet to taste defeat in the UFC, is leaning into his self-appointed role of “Napoleon” with gusto. “To all the French people, I’m going to avenge you!” he promises, positioning himself as the people’s champion, even if his passport says otherwise.

Napoleon Bonaparte is celebrated as one of history’s most brilliant military strategists, whose campaigns reshaped European warfare. His legend rests on his mastery of maneuver warfare, rapid troop movement, and the ability to concentrate his forces at decisive points.

The build-up to this fight has seen Borralho take a few jabs at Imavov’s style, but he’s not without respect for his opponent. “I’m not the biggest fan of his style, but I have a lot of respect for his career. He’s a young guy, new generation, moves very well, really fast. But all this is just business.” His last promo video about me was geniusI laughed my ass off. He just started promoting fights now that he’s fighting me. I taught him well!”

As for how the fight will play out, Borralho isn’t shy about his strategy. “I’m going to pressure this guy. He’s going to get tired, and I’m going to knock him out. He’s going to be too emotional, and I’m going to knock him out with his own emotions. This is a fight where I’m going to get punched in the face, he’s going to get punched in the face. But everybody already saw who is comfortable in that position, and it’s not him. He doesn’t like to get punched. I’m going to touch him a lot, pressure him, defend his speed, and at the right time, I’m going to knock him out.”

With both fighters eyeing a title shot, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Borralho’s campaign to become “the real Frenchman” may be tongue-in-cheek, but his intentions in the cage are all business. Paris, prepare for a little history – and maybe a few fireworks.

The highly anticipated clash between Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov is set for Saturday, September 6, 2025, at the Accor Arena in Paris. This main event will headline UFC Paris, marking the promotion’s fourth consecutive year in the French capital.