Hayisaer Maheshate — what a way to enter the UFC. Traversing backwards, the Chinese puncher planted fellow Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Steve Garcia with a counter right hand, sending him swiftly to the canvas during the opening round of their UFC 275 preliminary card matchup.

Forcing to fight off the back up prior to the spectacular knockout win, Maheshate countered with a huge right straight, felling Garcia immediately for a first round, walk-away face plant stoppage victory in his Octagon bow.

Below, catch the highlights from Hayisaer Maheshate’s brutal counter KO win against Steve Garcia