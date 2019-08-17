UFC 241 Staff Predictions: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic II

Spread the word!













Tomorrow (Sat. August 17, 2019) UFC 241 goes down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

In the main event of the night, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier puts his title up for grabs against the very man he took it from last year – Stipe Miocic. In the co-main event, Nate Diaz ends a three-year layoff to return to welterweight and take on former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis.

Also, in middleweight action, Yoel Romero takes on young up-and-comer Paulo Costa, in a fight that could very well determine the next challenger for the 185-pound title. Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC 241 Staff Predictions for tomorrow’s big fight card below.

UFC 241 Staff Predictions

Jon Fuentes:

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Mioic II:

On paper, Daniel Cormier is the better all-around fighter. He has bigger knockout power at heavyweight, better wrestling, and is much more effective as a pressure fighter. All of that was evident in their first matchup. However, Miocic did have success when he kept the fight at a distance. Cormier, however, is a hard man to keep away from you. While I’d like to say I think Cormier gets it done again, I have a funny feeling Miocic connects with a shot that knocks “DC” out, ultimately resulting in him deciding to retire. (Prediction: Stipe Miocic)

Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz:

What a great matchup. Two guys who come to fight, and aren’t going to let up. However, the Diaz brothers are very stubborn in their styles. They’re flat-footed, refuse to check leg kicks, and don’t throw many kicks of their own. Pettis should be able to take this fight via decision, using his kicks to keep Diaz away, and chopping away at the Stockton native’s legs throughout. (Prediction: Anthony Pettis)

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa:

This could very well be a train wreck, as both Costa and Romero have power that can shut your lights off in an instant. However, Romero is a tested veteran who has fought the best the division has ever seen. He has superior wrestling and should be able to finish this on the ground. I got Romero via TKO stoppage. (Prediction: Yoel Romero)

Abhinav Kini:

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Mioic II:

I certainly do not expect this fight to last less than a round again, but imagine how crazy it would be if it did? Regardless, I feel Daniel Cormier will come away with the win. Maybe a TKO or submission win in the third or fourth round to further stake a claim as the greatest heavyweight of all time. (Prediction: Daniel Cormier)

Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz:

I don’t think the long layoff with affect Nate Diaz too much. If anything, I think he would have benefited more from this fight being a five-rounder. That said, I think Anthony Pettis is the superior striker and wins a decision in what I expect to be a fairly competitive affair. (Prediction: Anthony Pettis)

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa:

This just has a knockout written all over it. However, I think it’ll be Yoel Romero delivering it as he is too much of a step up from Uriah Hall for Paulo Costa. One factor for me, however, is that Costa is probably the hardest hitter Romero will have faced in quite some time. Despite that, I still think Romero will get the win. (Prediction: Yoel Romero)

Andrew Ravens:

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Mioic II:

Round two for these two fighters with a different fight to be expected. I expect a more conservative Miocic, especially in the clinch, just because of how the first fight ended. With that being said, I still wonder how the range will affect Cormier and if Stipe decides to do the unthinkable by taking him down. Cormier is simply a better fight and I have him winning by unanimous decision. (Prediction: Daniel Cormier)

Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz:

I question how much Diaz has put into this fight considering it’s been three years since we’ve seen him compete inside of the Octagon and during that time have little to no interest in fighting. That’s a note to keep in mind considering Pettis has had somewhat of a resurgence in his latest weight class move that has sparked a fire under him. I have Pettis grabbing the unanimous decision win. (Prediction: Anthony Pettis)

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa:

The time is here to have Costa show if he’s the real deal while facing one of the most dangerous fighters in the division. Romero has looked strong against other competition aside from Robert Whittaker. I can see him being the favorite heading into this fight but feel that it’s Costa’s time to shine by way of split decision. (Prediction: Paulo Costa)

Brady Briggs:

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Mioic II:

“DC” really impressed me in his first meeting with Miocic. After he found his timing, he got in close in order to dirty box like he always does, and landed a hook off the break that Miocic didn’t see coming. It’ll be interesting to see if Miocic noticed that and made the appropriate adjustment(s). This is an absolutely huge fight, both literally and figuratively. Whoever wins this fight will most likely be considered the best heavyweight ever by most. I got “DC” by TKO within three rounds. (Prediction: Daniel Cormier)

Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz:

The co-main event is a very interesting one, we’ve been waiting to see Diaz versus Pettis for a good amount of time now. I’d love to see Diaz win this fight (and he very well may, this is a pick ’em fight), but I think Pettis is a little too crafty. Diaz isn’t going to take him down, and as good as his boxing is, Pettis has kicks of every sort to keep Nate at bay. Along with having good hands himself. It could look like Pettis’ fight with “Wonderboy,” with Diaz landing tons of straight punches on Pettis. If it goes past the first two rounds, however, it may get very interesting in that third round with Diaz’s pace. I got Pettis via decision. (Prediction: Anthony Pettis)

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa:

We finally get to see this go down, and this one’s also quite hard to pick. They’re two of the scariest middleweights ever, and it comes down to experience versus youth. I think Costa is honestly a little too big for Romero, but he may also be too aggressive. He may waste all of his energy going for a finish, and if he doesn’t get it, a third-round Romero is like a third or fourth round Max Holloway, except not with volume, but with finishing instinct and power. I’m taking Romero via round three knockout. (Prediction: Yoel Romero)

Cole Shelton:

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Mioic II:

Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic will be a very interesting fight and a super tough fight to call. Miocic had success early on in the first fight, but the key for him to win will be to keep the range where ‘DC’ can’t hit him. Yet, I think Cormier will be able to close the range, use his clinch and wrestling to win the fight by decision in a very close bout. (Prediction: Daniel Cormier)

Anthony Pettis vs. Nate Diaz:

Diaz vs. Pettis I see going one of two ways. Pettis will either use his leg kicks similar to what McGregor did in the second fight, and his striking will be too much for Diaz. Or, I see Diaz’s pressure being too much for Pettis and he will break under it, but I favor Pettis getting it done by decision. (Prediction: Anthony Pettis)

Yoel Romero vs. Paulo Costa:

Romero vs. Costa will either end by Romero using his wrestling and dictating where the fight goes and gassing out Costa, or Costa will knock him out in the first. I think the Cuban is too skilled and will use his wrestling to dominate this fight en route to a late finish via ground and pound. (Prediction: Yoel Romero)

