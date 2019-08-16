Nate Diaz & Anthony Pettis’ Intense Staredown Before UFC 241 (Video)

Spread the word!













The time is nearly here. Nate Diaz and Anthony “Showtime” Pettis will co-headline the UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV) tomorrow night (Sat. August 17, 2019).

Although they’re jerking the curtain for the heavyweight title main event between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic, the Diaz vs. Pettis matchup has received, arguably, most of the hype heading into the event. Earlier today, Diaz and Pettis shared one final staredown before they lock horns tomorrow night.

Check it out here:

Diaz is a man of few words, and that was no different in his brief interview with Joe Rogan after the ceremonial weigh-ins. The Stockton native uttered his usual mantra, “kill or be killed.”

This will be Diaz’s first fight since 2016, ending a near-three-year layoff. He’ll take on Pettis, who will be fighting at 170 pounds for the second time after a stellar debut. “Showtime” took out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson with a vicious superman punch knockout off the cage.

Now, he’ll return to welterweight in a superfight of sorts, facing off against a man who he has a bit of a history with in Nate Diaz.

What do you think about Diaz and Pettis’ final faceoff before their UFC 241 showdown?