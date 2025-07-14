Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber – Fights Odds and Match Preview

The lightweight clash between Michael Johnson and Daniel Zellhuber is set for UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, in New Orleans. This fight opens the main card and features a classic matchup between a seasoned veteran and a rising prospect, with significant implications for both fighters’ careers.

Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber – Odds

Heading into UFC 318, Daniel Zellhuber is a heavy favorite over Michael Johnson. The best odds bookmakers currently list Zellhuber at odds ranging from -500 to -450, meaning you’d need to bet $500 to win $100 on him. In contrast, Johnson is a significant underdog, with odds between +350 and +380, so a $100 bet on Johnson would return $350 to $380 if he pulls off the upset.

When the UFC fight was first announced, Zellhuber opened as a strong favorite at around -350, while Johnson was at +285. As fight week has progressed, the odds have moved even further in Zellhuber’s favor, with his line climbing to as high as -500 and Johnson’s drifting out to +375 or more. This shift shows that the betting public and oddsmakers have grown even more confident in Zellhuber as the event approaches.

Time: The most common prop bet is for the fight to go the distance (all three rounds), with Zellhuber winning on the judges’ scorecards. There’s also some interest in the fight ending before the third round, but the decision outcome is favored.

For Zellhuber, it’s an opportunity to claim a veteran scalp and accelerate his rise. Beating Johnson would show he can handle experienced, dangerous opponents and could put him on the radar for tougher, ranked competition.

Johnson relies on his sharp boxing, hand speed, and footwork. He’s most dangerous early, with eight first-round finishes in his career. His takedown defense and experience against elite competition are key assets, though he’s sometimes struggled with consistency and grappling-heavy opponents.

Zellhuber brings a more modern MMA style, using his reach to keep opponents at bay with jabs and kicks, but also mixing in takedowns and grappling exchanges. He’s shown good composure for a young fighter and has the physical tools to give problems to shorter, older lightweights. Zellhuber enters this bout looking to rebound from a close split-decision loss, which snapped his three-fight UFC win streak. At just 25 years old, he’s seen as a potential future contender, eager to prove himself against a respected veteran like Johnson. Odds have shifted further toward Zellhuber as fight night approaches, indicating growing confidence in his chances.