Let’s countdown the top 5 best Female UFC Fighters of all time. This is a measurement of career success, title defenses, and notable wins, to crown the top Female UFC Fighters in history.

Top Female UFC Fighters in History

The following is the greatest in history, the Top Female UFC Fighters of all time.

5. Valentina Shevchenko

‘Bullet‘ Valentina Shevchenko has an impressive record of 23 wins and 4 losses in professional MMA, including 8 victories by knockout and 7 by submission. She made her UFC debut in 2015 and quickly rose to prominence, capturing the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship in December 2018 by defeating Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Shevchenko holds the record for the most successful title defenses in UFC women’s flyweight history, with seven successful defenses.

4. Cris Cyborg

Brazil’s Cris Cyborg is an all-time great legend in MMA history. Cyborg became the first female fighter to win a championship in four different organizations: Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC, and Bellator. She is known for her aggressive fighting style and holds a professional record of 26 wins, 2 losses, and 1 no-contest, with 21 of those victories coming by knockout. Cyborg’s most notable achievements include winning the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship and successfully defending it.

3. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

The Polish-born Joanna Jędrzejczyk is celebrated for her striking skills. Her incredibly sharp kickboxing and Muay Thai acumen raised the level of striking in women’s MMA. Jędrzejczyk captured the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship in March 2015 by defeating Carla Esparza and went on to defend her title five times. She was also in one of the most exciting fights in UFC history when she battled Zhang Weili with the world title on the line. Truly, one of the greatest Female UFC Fighters ever.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 09: Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is seen in attendance during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

2. Ronda Rousey

A pioneer of women’s MMA. Ronda Rousey is credited with bringing the sport into the mainstream. She was the first female fighter signed by the UFC and became the inaugural UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion in December 2012. She successfully defended her title six times before suffering her first defeat in 2015. Rousey was an Olympic Medalist in Judo before transitioning to MMA and she used her world-class experience to dangerous effects in her fights.

1. Amanda Nunes

‘The Lioness’ Amanda Nunes, of Brazil, was the first woman to hold two UFC titles simultaneously when she captured the bantamweight championship in 2016 and the featherweight championship in 2018. Nunes is known for her striking power and finishing ability. Her notable wins include victories over Rousey, Cyborg, Miesha Tate, and Shevchenko. Nunes has successfully defended her bantamweight title five times.