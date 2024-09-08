Top 5: Best Female UFC Fighters Of All Time

ByTimothy Wheaton
Top Female UFC Fighters in History

Let’s countdown the top 5 best Female UFC Fighters of all time. This is a measurement of career success, title defenses, and notable wins, to crown the top Female UFC Fighters in history.

Top Female UFC Fighters in History

The following is the greatest in history, the Top Female UFC Fighters of all time.

5. Valentina Shevchenko

Bullet‘ Valentina Shevchenko has an impressive record of 23 wins and 4 losses in professional MMA, including 8 victories by knockout and 7 by submission. She made her UFC debut in 2015 and quickly rose to prominence, capturing the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship in December 2018 by defeating Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Shevchenko holds the record for the most successful title defenses in UFC women’s flyweight history, with seven successful defenses.

READ MORE:  Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway - Betting Odds and Match Preview

4. Cris Cyborg

Brazil’s Cris Cyborg is an all-time great legend in MMA history. Cyborg became the first female fighter to win a championship in four different organizations: Strikeforce, Invicta FC, UFC, and Bellator. She is known for her aggressive fighting style and holds a professional record of 26 wins, 2 losses, and 1 no-contest, with 21 of those victories coming by knockout. Cyborg’s most notable achievements include winning the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship and successfully defending it.

Cris Cyborg Champion

3. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

The Polish-born Joanna Jędrzejczyk is celebrated for her striking skills. Her incredibly sharp kickboxing and Muay Thai acumen raised the level of striking in women’s MMA. Jędrzejczyk captured the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship in March 2015 by defeating Carla Esparza and went on to defend her title five times. She was also in one of the most exciting fights in UFC history when she battled Zhang Weili with the world title on the line. Truly, one of the greatest Female UFC Fighters ever.

READ MORE:  Daniel Cormier Doubts Jorge Masvidal’s UFC Comeback Appeal: 'Do Fans Care Anymore?'
Joanna
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 09: Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk is seen in attendance during the UFC 299 event at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

2. Ronda Rousey

A pioneer of women’s MMA. Ronda Rousey is credited with bringing the sport into the mainstream. She was the first female fighter signed by the UFC and became the inaugural UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion in December 2012. She successfully defended her title six times before suffering her first defeat in 2015. Rousey was an Olympic Medalist in Judo before transitioning to MMA and she used her world-class experience to dangerous effects in her fights.

Ronda Rousey admits she never evolved during UFC career I was being everything to everyone

1. Amanda Nunes

‘The Lioness’ Amanda Nunes, of Brazil, was the first woman to hold two UFC titles simultaneously when she captured the bantamweight championship in 2016 and the featherweight championship in 2018. Nunes is known for her striking power and finishing ability. Her notable wins include victories over Rousey, Cyborg, Miesha Tate, and Shevchenko. Nunes has successfully defended her bantamweight title five times.

READ MORE:  Paddy Pimblett wants Renato Moicano and Charles Oliveira: 'Perfect route to the title'
READ MORE:  Natalia Silva takes huge scalp in decision win over Jessica Andrade - UFC Vegas 97 Highlights

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts