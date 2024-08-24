Dakota Ditcheva compared to Ronda Rousey: ‘She has the potential to be a superstar’

Unbeaten Manchester striker, Dakota Ditcheva has drawn massive comparisons to former undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey — with the Muay Thai star on the track to stardom according to PFL (Professional Fighters League) commentator, Sean O’Connell.

Ditcheva, who featured just earlier this month the PFL flyweight tournament semi finals, booked a finale bout with an impressive first round front kick and strikes knockout win over Jena Bishop in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Sale native improved to 13-0 as a professional with the victory — and awaits Octagon veteran, Taila Santos in the finale of the flyweight tournament under the banner of the PFL later this annum — having landed in the SmartCage just two years ago.

Dakota Ditcheva touted as potential star like Ronda Rousey

Landing stoppages in each of her subsequent seven victories — including six knockout wins and a separate rear-naked choke submission success, Ditcheva is on the fast track to stardom according to another UFC alum, O’Connell — who compared her to inaugural bantamweight queen, Rousey.

“She (Dakota Ditcheva) has the potential to be a superstar but not for the same reasons as Ronda Rousey,” Sean O’Connell told talkSPORT. “Ronda was the pioneer, Ronda was the one that broke the barrier and got women into the UFC and unfortunately, that’s a milestone that can never be reached again even for someone with the star calibre of Dakota Ditcheva. You could make the argument that it’s going to be harder for Dakota to reach those heights of celebrity but she absolutely is capable of it.”

“First of all, because of how incredible she is as a fighter but also, she understands the media game, right?” O’Connell explained. “She knows exactly when to switch off that savage and become the sweetheart again. She’s got the look, she’s got the charisma and when you have that plus the ability to knock women out like she does, the sky is the limit.”