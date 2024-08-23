Cris Cyborg Looking to Make History by Collecting Her Fifth World Title in MMA

ByTimothy Wheaton
Cris Cyborg Champion

Later this year, Cris Cyborg will be looking to defeat Larissa Pacheco and capture a PFL title. The inaugural PFL Super Fight belt will be on the line on October 19 live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cris Cyborg

The Brazilian athlete has been a trailblazer in the world of women’s MMA. She fought Gina Carano in Strikeforce in the first female MMA fight on primetime television in the US. She’s collected numerous titles including the UFC, Strikeforce, Invicta, and Bellator. Additionally, she has competed in professional boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling, and is well feared for her knockout power.

On X, formerly Twitter, she said:

My next opponent is 10 years younger. She’s won 10 fights in a row, 7 of those by 1st round KO. She is the betting favorite. She ran Judo Kayla off. Oct. 19th a win over Larissa Pacheco makes me PFLMMA champion and gives me my 5th world championship.

Here is an outline of the titles Cris Cyborg has won throughout her impressive career.

Strikeforce Women’s Featherweight Championship (2009)

  • Opponent: Gina Carano
  • Method: Technical Knockout (TKO) in the first round
  • Year: 2009

Invicta FC Featherweight Championship (2013)

  • Opponent: Marloes Coenen
  • Method: TKO in the fourth round
  • Year: 2013

UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship (2017)

  • Opponent: Tonya Evinger
  • Method: TKO in the third round
  • Year: 2017

Bellator Women’s Featherweight Championship (2020)

  • Opponent: Julia Budd
  • Method: TKO in the fourth round
  • Year: 2020

Larissa Pacheco

Brazil’s Larissa Pacheco is a two-time PFL tournament champion. Currently, she is riding an impressive ten-fight win streak. She has impressive wins over veterans such as Sarah Kaufman, Olena Kolesnyk, Julia Budd, and Olympic medalist Kayla Harrison.

Cris Cyborg

Larissa Pacheco and Cris Cyborg will both be looking to capture PFL gold later this year. Also featured on the card will be Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira.

