ByRoss Markey
Jessica Andrade claims Joanna Jedrzejczyk is open to UFC return, BMF title rematch

Former undisputed strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade has claimed her fellow former 115lbs gold holder, Joanna Jedrzejczyk is interested in making a potential return to the UFC — in the form of a symbolic BMF title fight amongst her female peers, and in particular, a rematch clash.

Andrade, who is currently sporting the number four rank at strawweight — as well as the number six rank in the flyweight division, has been sidelined since she extended her winning run to two straight fights with a split decision win over Brazilian striking compatriot, Marina Rodriguez on the preliminary card at UFC 300.

And returning at UFC Vegas 97 this weekend, Andrade makes her return to the flyweight limit in a bid to land her third straight win — taking on another compatriot, Natalie Silva in a three round clash.

Jessica Andrade plays up BMF title fight with Joanna Jedrzejczyk

However, according to Andrade, former undisputed strawweight champion, Jedrzejczyk has welcomed the chance to finally make good on a potential return to the UFC — with the Hall of Fame star allegedly interested in taking on the Brazilian for an inaugural women’s BMF title.

“I’ve been talking to Joanna (Jedrzejczyk) and she said she’d come back [to the UFC],” Jessica Andrade told MMA Fighting. “If it’s for this [BMF] belt, she would come back. I think that would be a good fight, Joanna — or maybe Angela Hill, who never walks away from a fight and is always there fighting everyone.”

“Or Valentina (Shevchenko),” Jessica Andrade explained. “Any of those girls would be great, but I think it would be special if it’s Joanna. It would be better.

Headlining UFC 211 back in 2017 against Polish striking favorite, Jedrzejczyk, Andrade unsuccessfully challenged for the undisputed strawweight crown in a dominant unanimous decision defeat.

However, returning to her native Brazil two years later, Andrade landed the undisputed 115lbs crown with a shocking slam KO win over two-time rival, Rose Namajunas to mint herself as divisional champion.

