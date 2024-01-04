UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera card on Saturday 9th March 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event : UFC 299: “O’Malley vs. Vera 2”

: UFC 299: “O’Malley vs. Vera 2” Date : Sat, 9th Mar, 2024

: Sat, 9th Mar, 2024 Location : Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida, U.S.

: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida, U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPNN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 299: O’Malley vs. Vera 2 Full fight card

Main Card

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera: Bamtamweight Title Fight

Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland: Welterweight

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida: Heavyweight

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena: Welterweight

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong: Bantamweight

Prelims

Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber: Womens Flyweight

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael Dos Anjos: Lightweight

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips: Bantamweight

Lauren Murphy vs. Karine Silva: Womens Flyweight

Early Prelims

CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev: Flyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Mandatory Credit: Josh Hedges – Zuffa LLC

UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 takes place on Saturday 9th March 2024, at the Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida, United States. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. The event starts off with the early preliminary card that will begin at 6 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

To be updated

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be in Florida or nearby and plan to be there on the 9th March to watch UFC 299, Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera fight live at the Kaseya Center in Miami, The first sale will begin on Wed, January 12th at 10 a.m. EST when you will be able to purchase tickets here. You will also be able to purchase Official Platinum Tickets here. Tickets are available at many different prices including Fight Club bundles.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

UFC 299 Promo Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 is Live on ESPN+ PPV but is not available to purchase right now. You will be able to purchase the PPV here closer to the fight date. The prelims will be available to watch on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Alternately, you will be able to purchase from UFC.com here. The PPV will cost $79.99.

In The UK, UFC 299 will be available on TNT Sports Box Office with the prelims on regular TNT Sports for current subscribers as well as on UFC Fight Pass. You can sign up for TNT Sports Box Office here.

What is Next after UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2?

The next UFC event that follows UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 is UFC Fight Night Atlantic City: on Saturday 9th March 2024 with the only fight confirmed at time of writing being Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot in an exciting Womens Flyweight Clash.