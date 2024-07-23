The world has watched ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul’s boxing in the ring for years now, against various competition. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson has been rebooked and ultimately cancelled, so instead, we are counting down the best Jake Paul Boxing moments.

Top 5 Best Jake Paul’s Boxing Moments

5. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren was meant to be the first real challenge of ‘The Problem Child’ in the boxing ring. It was only his third professional match but it was the first time he faced someone with actual combat sports experience. The US-born Askren was a standout collegiate and Olympic wrestler who competed in MMA in both ONE Championship and the UFC. Jake Paul knocked him out in under two minutes into the first round.

4. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2

Tyron Woodley is a former UFC champion who was dominant in the welterweight division. Late career, Woodley struggled in the octagon but still has a strong legacy. The first time they met, Paul took a split decision win. They rematched after Tommy Fury dropped out. This time, Jake Paul’s boxing was enough to cleanly knock out the former UFC champion in the sixth round.

3. Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

After losing to Tommy Fury, people began to doubt ‘The Problem Child’ and declared that Jake Paul’s boxing career was largely done. His next match was against the highly popular UFC fighter Nate Diaz. The Stockton-born athlete Diaz has defeated notable fighters such as Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, and others. Paul was able to bounce back from the loss to Fury with a win over Nate Diaz.

2. Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

‘Platinum’ Mike Perry was an experienced UFC fighter who would go to be a bare-knuckle boxing champion. With power in his hands, in bare-knuckle boxing matches, he had been able to defeat athletes such as Thiago Alves, Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, and Michael ‘Venom’ Page. Perry was meant to be a stiff test for Paul. Instead, Jake Paul was dominant throughout the fight and ended it with a sixth-round stoppage.

1. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

The Spider’ Anderson Silva has one of the best legacies in MMA history. The Brazilian fighter was a standout Muay Thai striker in PRIDE FC who dominated throughout his UFC middleweight title run. The MMA legend Silva easily knocked out opponents such as Rich Franklin, Chris Leben, Vitor Belfort, and Forrest Griffin, with highlight reel finishes. Plus, ‘The Spider’ had just out-boxed Julio César Chávez Jr. Silva was meant to put a stop to Jake Paul’s boxing. Instead, it was a close match, but ultimately Paul would walk away with the victory after eight rounds.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul was cancelled. It was initially booked for July 20 but was cancelled due to Tyson withdrawing from the bout due to a medical issue. Instead, Paul faced Mike Perry.