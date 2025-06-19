Julio César Chávez Jr. Feels Disrespected by Jake Paul: “He Talks Too Much”

Julio César Chávez Jr. spoke about feeling disrespected by Jake Paul ahead of their scheduled cruiserweight bout on June 28, 2025, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The fight is set to air on DAZN pay-per-view and features two boxers with distinct backgrounds.

Julio César Chávez Jr. Feels Disrespected by Jake Paul

Chávez Jr., 39, is the son of Mexican boxing legend Julio César Chávez and a former WBC middleweight champion. Chávez Jr. has not held a title since 2012 and has experienced ups and downs in his career, including legal issues and time in a treatment program. He remains a recognizable name in boxing, particularly in Mexico.

Jake Paul is a social media star who has transitioned into professional boxing. Jake Paul’s opponents have often been criticized for not being elite, but he has shown discipline in the ring and recently defeated boxing legend Mike Tyson by decision. Paul’s ability to generate attention and his aggressive style have made him a polarizing figure in the sport.

Chávez Jr. expressed frustration with Jake Paul’s approach to promoting the fight. “Yes, a little bit disrespect because he’s supposed to try to enter real boxing. That’s why he’s fighting me, because I’m an ex-world champion. He speaks too much trash, tries to sell the fight, but I don’t like to hear those things. I really want to find out if he’s good in boxing for real,” Chávez Jr. said.

He also addressed questions about his age and motivation. “I want to make clear that I’m still here. I’m not old. I take this sport seriously. I train hard, I’m disciplined. I’m 39, but I don’t think I’m old. I still feel good in the gym. I want to prove that I’m still here, still a good fighter. I want to fight better opposition after this fight. That’s why I took this fight,” Chávez Jr. added.

The stakes for both fighters are significant. For Chávez Jr., a win could help him regain respect and open opportunities for higher-profile opponents. For Paul, the bout represents a chance to prove he can compete with an experienced former champion, and a loss could raise questions about his long-term future in boxing. The fight will be contested at a cruiserweight limit of 200 pounds.