Mike Tyson suffers ‘medical emergency’ during cross-country flight 2 months before Jake Paul fight

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson suffered a “medical emergency” while aboard a cross-country flight traveling from Miami to Los Angeles.

First reported by In Touch Weekly, the legendary pugilist “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing.” Initial reports claimed that a two-hour delay in the flight taking off from Miami was related to Tyson’s medical issue.

However, a representative for the former unified heavyweight world champion revealed that the delay was due to an air conditioning issue and unrelated to Tyson.

Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” Tyson’s representatives told The New York Post in an email. “He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him. However, it’s false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay. This two hour delay was due to air conditioning issue on the aircraft.

As the plane was minutes away from landing in Los Angeles, passengers were asked to remain in their seats so that paramedics could board the vessel and tend to Tyson.

“He was in first class, but we were in an exit row and the stewardess was very chatty. They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “She said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

Jake Paul Responds to claims that his fight with Mike Tyson is off

Luckily, it sounds like Tyson will be fine, but the news is sure to amplify the already-existing concerns surrounding his impending clash with Jake Paul on July 20. Tyson is scheduled to compete in his first professional boxing match since 2005 when he steps inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas just a few weeks removed from his 58th birthday.

As news of Tyson’s medical issue spread across social media, reports immediately began claiming that his bout with ‘The Problem Child’ was canceled. Paul was quick to quell those claims, writing: “You love to make sh*t up before knowing the facts for clicks/likes. Nothing changed.”

Tyson vs. Paul will air live on Netflix, a first for the streaming giant and its 260 million subscribers around the world.