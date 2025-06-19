Julio César Chávez Jr. Vows to Finish Jake Paul’s Boxing Career: “I’m the One to End Jake Paul”

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has vowed to put an end to Jake Paul’s boxing career when they collide on Saturday, June 28.

While it may not be the fight everyone wants for Jake Paul, it’s the one they’ve got. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has dabbled in the world of influencer boxer in recent times and now, he’s ready to really make a statement. Of course, Paul has been able to have his way with a lot of his opponents in the past, but this makes for an interesting change of pace for him.

When it comes to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, nobody really knows what to expect. He still has some boxing ability left and that much is clear for all to see, but whether or not it’s enough to overcome ‘The Problem Child’ is a different matter altogether.

In a recent interview, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr made it crystal clear what his intentions are when he comes face to face with Paul in the middle of the ring.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vows to end Jake Paul

“A lot of people have tried to end Jake Paul, but I’m still thinking that I’m better than Jake Paul. After this fight, maybe Jake continues to fight, tries to be a better boxer, but I don’t think he has the skills and everything to win that fight. I want to end Jake Paul’s career.”