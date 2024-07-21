Jake Paul confident of win over UFC star Alex Pereira: ‘When I beat him, what can they say then?’

Remaining confident of his chances in a potential future professional boxing match against former two-weight UFC champion, Alex Pereira, polarizing star, Jake Paul has questioned what pundits and critics will have to say if he somehow beats the Brazilian kingpin.

Paul, who returned to action overnight in Tampa, recorded his tenth professional boxing win, taking out Octagon veteran and current BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry courtesy of a sixth round knockout win.

And staking his claim immediately for a future professional boxing with Pereira – whom he Facetimed inside the ring overnight after his win over Perry, Paul claimed he would “decapitate” the Sao Paulo light heavyweight champion.

“I want everybody, I love this sport and he’s (Alex Pereira) tweeted about wanting to go into boxing,” Jake Paul said after his win over Mike Perry. “We got him on a Facetime right there in the ring and I said, ‘Yo, can you get out of your [UFC] contract?’”

“That’s too big of a risk if I can embarrass his (Dana White’s) number one praised fighter right now,” Jake Paul explained. “But I want all the smoke, I want all the MMA guys, and I’ve beaten all of them – who’s next? He’s the king right now of the UFC so I want him, I’m going to decapitate him and dethrone him.”

Jake Paul confident of beating Alex Pereira in a future fight

Claiming he would be waiting intently for a response from naysayers if he beats Pereira in a pipedream boxing showdown, Paul claimed the Brazilian’s size matches up with him on paper.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JULY 20: Jake Paul looks on during their cruiserweight fight against Mike Perry at Amalie Arena on July 20, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

“Alex Pereira rehydrated to 240 [pounds],” Jake Paul said on his podcast. “I want someone who then I f*ck them up like I did tonight, there is no excuses. When I beat him (Alex Pereira) what the f*ck can they say?”