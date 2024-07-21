‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley reacts to Jake Paul’s gutsy callout of fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira

‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley was excited to see his business buddy Jake Paul score another big win inside the squared circle on Saturday night.

Emanating from Amalie Arena in Tampa, it was clear that ‘The Problem Child’ was on another level compared to that of his opponent, BKFC’s undisputed ‘King of Violence’ Mike Perry. Paul sent Perry crashing to the canvas in the opening minute of the fight and repeated the process in round two. By the time they hit the sixth, ‘Platinum’ had nothing left to give.

Paul finished things off with an onslaught of strikes that forced the referee to step in and call for the stoppage, handing the YouTube sensation his third-straight win by way of knockout.

Having gone into business with Paul in June, launching a Walmart-exclusive deodorant brand called W, O’Malley was understandably thrilled to see ‘The Problem Child’ body another opponent in such a dominant fashion.

O’Malley sees things playing out the same way when Paul returns to the ring in November for his controversial clash with former unified heavyweight world champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson.

“A few of those knockdowns were pretty f*cking brutal, god damn that was sweet,” hailed O’Malley via his YouTube channel, noting how “Jake looks like he’s improving every single fight,” as attention now turns to the Tyson fight. “I’m pretty excited for [the Mike Tyson fight], I feel like it might look similar to that – I mean Mike Tyson is almost 60, Jake’s 30 years younger so I feel like it might look similar to that [finish]” (h/t Bloody Elbow).

As impressive as Jake Paul’s performance against Perry was, much of the post-fight coverage surrounded Paul’s ballsy callout of reigning UFC light heavyweight king Alex Pereira.

Jake Paul just called out UFC champion Alex Pereira to a boxing match 😱



pic.twitter.com/gm5wo6bzt0 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 21, 2024

“All right boys, what’s next for Jake Paul? Obviously, he’s fighting Mike Tyson in November, [but] he called out Alex Pereira, that fight won’t happen unless Dana says, ‘I’m sick of seeing Jake beat all these UFC guys I’m f*cking giving it.’ “But imagine Alex Pereira versus Jake Paul, dude – Alex has crazy power in both hands but the dude literally throws from his hips, like he’s there to be hit… That was a big thing about Mike Perry; he was there to be hit, his chin was floating, he was off balance, his chin was just kind of there to be hit.”

Sean O’Malley is All-In on Crossover Fights

Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson is scheduled for November 15 and will air exclusively on Netflix to the streaming giant’s almost 280 million subscribers. Originally, their scrap was expected to go down this month, but after suffering a medical emergency while on a cross-country flight in May, Tyson was forced to take some time away from training.

“Jake is doing such a good job [because] after a fight, the biggest thing is what’s next and you got to set yourself up for those opportunities and Jake’s doing that better than anyone right now,” O’Malley said. “He’s calling out who’s next, he already has a fight booked. He’s doing a really good job. “People want to see you against the actual best guys in the world so it’s hard, he definitely has boxing skills, he’s definitely dedicated, definitely very high level but how good is he? You can’t really determine that until you see him against the guy in the Top 30.”

Rather than seeing his business partner test his skills against legitimate boxers, the UFC bantamweight champ is perfectly happy watching Paul compete in big-money crossover fights with some of combat sports’ top stars.