Conor McGregor accuses Jake Paul of steroid use after win over Mike Perry: ‘He’s juiced out of his head’

ByRoss Markey
Off the back of Jake Paul’s massive knockout win over former UFC contender, MIke Perry overnight, megastar, Conor McGregor has accused the former of steroid use – claiming the Ohio native is “juiced out of his head”.

Paul, a polarizing professional boxer and social media influencer, scored his tenth professional boxing win overnight against the above-mentioned Michigan native, Perry – landing a sixth round knockout win in the pair’s grudge fight.

jake paul

And issuing another call out to McGregor following his double-digit-earning professional win, Paul also offered to take on UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira in a boxing match – urging promotional CEO, Dana White to sanction a bout in the squared circle for the Brazilian knockout artist.

Reacting to Paul’s performance against Perry overnight, former two-division UFC champion, McGregor claimed it should be obvious to see the Ohio native is “juiced”.

“Jake Paul is the biggest p*ssbag I have ever seen in my life,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “40 pound weight difference, juiced out of his head, and still sh*tting himself in there. Nakisa you should take him to Vegas, oh that’s right you could never, the athletic commission testing, real testing, real fighting. B*tch as*es. You could never. And then calling out 60 year old Mike Tyson fresh off an in flight medical emergency? I swear to God, a fat can of b*tch p*ss. Most valuable p*ssbag.”

Furhtermore, McGregor, who appeared at a BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) press conference in Marbella earlier this week, hit out at the organizational star’s performance, claiming he was now “fired”.

jake paul boxing 2

“Hey Mike you’re released and can go and compete in your smelly Dirty Fighting Championship thing, the smell of it, good luck,” Conor McGregor posted. You’re fired.”

Do you think Conor McGregor ever fights Jake Paul in the future?

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

