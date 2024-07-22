Jake Paul vs Mike Perry called a ‘Circus’ by Turki Alalshikh

ByTimothy Wheaton
Jake Paul Mike Perry

Turki Alalshikh, Saudi Arabian advisor, was not too impressed with the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match that went down this past weekend. Jake Paul was able to defeat the former UFC fighter by way of TKO in the sixth round.

Who is Turki Alalshik?

Turki Alalshikh is the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and a key figure behind VIsion 2030, he is a leader in Saudi Arabia with a focus on entertainment and sports. This Riyadh-based figure has been the key hand behind eliminating the red tape in boxing that has existed for so long. Dream matchups have been able to be booked under his watch such as Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk which required multiple governing bodies in boxing to sign on.

READ MORE:  'Sugar' Sean O'Malley reacts to Jake Paul's gutsy callout of fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira

The UFC and PFL MMA have both worked alongside the Saudi leader. Additionally, Turki Alalshikh has been the driving force behind the former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s move to boxing, having faced world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in Riyadh.

“We are committed to the long-term success of this industry; prepared to navigate challenges as we work towards our goal. We will collaborate with all stakeholders to advance boxing and optimize the market. For that, everyone understands that we’re taking this very seriously.” Alalshikh told ESPN about the long-term vision.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

Jake Paul, the YouTube star, has been able to put on some blockbuster fights in the world of boxing. “He “The Problems Child” has been able to defeat former UFC fighters such as Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and most recently Mike Perry. These matches sell well on pay-per-view, but Paul has often been criticized for not facing a ranked boxer in a boxing match.

READ MORE:  Jake Paul confident of win over UFC star Alex Pereira: 'When I beat him, what can they say then?'

“This is not boxing …” was the reaction from Turki Alalshikh regarding the Jake Paul fight. “Francis [is a] real fighter and [does] great fight not like this circus,” he added.

In their eight-round clash, Jake Paul was able to stop Mike Perry in just six rounds. But the TKO win did not impress the Saudi Arabian figure.

READ MORE:  UFC icon Conor McGregor throws his support behind BKFC star Mike Perry ahead of Jake Paul fight

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts