Jake Paul vs Mike Perry called a ‘Circus’ by Turki Alalshikh

Turki Alalshikh, Saudi Arabian advisor, was not too impressed with the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match that went down this past weekend. Jake Paul was able to defeat the former UFC fighter by way of TKO in the sixth round.

Who is Turki Alalshik?

Turki Alalshikh is the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and a key figure behind VIsion 2030, he is a leader in Saudi Arabia with a focus on entertainment and sports. This Riyadh-based figure has been the key hand behind eliminating the red tape in boxing that has existed for so long. Dream matchups have been able to be booked under his watch such as Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk which required multiple governing bodies in boxing to sign on.

The UFC and PFL MMA have both worked alongside the Saudi leader. Additionally, Turki Alalshikh has been the driving force behind the former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s move to boxing, having faced world champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in Riyadh.

“We are committed to the long-term success of this industry; prepared to navigate challenges as we work towards our goal. We will collaborate with all stakeholders to advance boxing and optimize the market. For that, everyone understands that we’re taking this very seriously.” Alalshikh told ESPN about the long-term vision.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

Jake Paul, the YouTube star, has been able to put on some blockbuster fights in the world of boxing. “He “The Problems Child” has been able to defeat former UFC fighters such as Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and most recently Mike Perry. These matches sell well on pay-per-view, but Paul has often been criticized for not facing a ranked boxer in a boxing match.

“This is not boxing …” was the reaction from Turki Alalshikh regarding the Jake Paul fight. “Francis [is a] real fighter and [does] great fight not like this circus,” he added.

In their eight-round clash, Jake Paul was able to stop Mike Perry in just six rounds. But the TKO win did not impress the Saudi Arabian figure.