Exclusive | Tony Bellew Weighs In On Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2, as a former opponent

Tony Bellew has been in the ring with Oleksandr Usyk who recently took the heavyweight boxing world title from Tyson Fury. We sit down with Bellew for an exclusive interview with LowKick MMA & AceOdds to discuss the upcoming heavyweight championship showdown.

Tony Bellew – Boxing Champion

Tony Bellew, a former English professional boxer, enjoyed a successful career in the mid-2000s, during which he claimed the WBC Cruiserweight World Championship and several other major titles. Bellew is well-known for his accomplishments in both the cruiserweight and light-heavyweight divisions, finishing his career with a record of 30 wins, 20 by knockout, and 3 losses

Following his retirement after a defeat by Oleksandr Usyk in November 2018, Bellew shifted to sports commentary and analysis. He has since worked as a boxing analyst for DAZN and made appearances on various television shows.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, of the UK, first faced off in a historic heavyweight title unification bout on May 18, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight was highly anticipated as it crowned the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000, and the first in the four-belt era.

The initial encounter lived up to expectations, featuring momentum swings and intense action. Usyk dominated the early rounds with his speed and precision, while Fury showed his strength in the middle stages. The bout reached its climax in the ninth round when Usyk nearly knocked out Fury, securing a crucial 10-8 round that ultimately led to his victory.

After 12 rounds of fierce competition, Usyk emerged victorious via split decision (115-112, 113-114, 114-113). This win allowed Usyk to unify his WBO, WBA, and IBF titles with Fury’s WBC belt, making him the undisputed heavyweight champion.

The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury is scheduled for December 21, 2024, once again in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This second bout was made possible by a rematch clause in the original contract, which Fury exercised immediately after his defeat.

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury’s father and uncle were both fighters. He began boxing at age 10 and quickly excelled in the amateur ranks, winning various titles before turning professional in 2008. Fury’s professional career took off when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to become the unified heavyweight champion.

Despite Tyson Fury’s success, he faced significant personal challenges, including battles with mental health issues that led to a hiatus from boxing. However, he made a remarkable comeback, reclaiming his status as one of the top heavyweights by defeating Deontay Wilder in a trilogy of fights.

Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk turned professional in 2013 and quickly made a name for himself in the cruiserweight division, where he unified all four major titles and became the undisputed champion. In 2018, he moved up to heavyweight and continued to impress by defeating top contenders. Known for his exceptional technical skills and footwork, Usyk is celebrated for his strategic fighting style and ability to adapt during matches. His background as an athlete from Ukraine has also shaped his identity as a fighter who represents his country on the global stage.

Tony Bellew Weighs In

The boxer Tony Bellew has traded in the ring with Oleksandr Usyk and shared his thoughts on the adjustments Tyson Fury will need to make. He explained:

“When you’re the weight and size of Tyson Fury, you’ve got a chance of beating anyone. He’s f***king 20 stone and he’s 6 foot 8, or 6 foot 9, whatever he claims. If I was that size I’d invade Russia. I wouldn’t be boxing. He’s huge. He’s got a chance against anyone. “That’s the top and bottom of it, to be fair. He’s punching a lot harder in the second half of his career than he did in the first as well. I think he’s also the only person I’ve genuinely seen hurt Usyk to the head. He was definitely hurting in that fight. I think it was the fifth round where he hurts him. But then as per usual, Oleksandr Usyk comes back stronger. He always does. He always finds a way. I just think he’ll figure them out again on fight night.“

