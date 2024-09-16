Exclusive | Tony Bellew on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: “We don’t take it seriously.”

Boxing veteran Tony Bellew discussed Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson in an exclusive interview with LowKick MMA & AceOdds. The Problem Child’ will take on the heavyweight icon ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson on November 15, and we discuss the matchup.

Boxing Veteran Tony Bellew

Tony Bellew is an English former professional boxer who had an impressive run from 2007 to 2018, during which he became the WBC Cruiserweight World Champion and held several other titles, including the British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight titles. Bellew is recognized for his achievements in both the cruiserweight and light-heavyweight divisions, with a professional record of 30 wins (20 by knockout), 3 losses, and 1 draw.

After retiring from boxing following a loss to Oleksandr Usyk in November 2018, Bellew transitioned into sports commentary and analysis. He has worked with DAZN as a boxing analyst and has appeared on various television programs.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Live on Netflix, YouTube star Jake Paul will face off against the 58-year-old Mike Tyson in a professional boxing match. It was previously scheduled, but the aged Tyson had to drop out due to injury. Jake Paul has made a name for himself fighting UFC veterans such as Mike Perry, Anderson Silva, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz, among others.

Mike Tyson has not been active in boxing for about 20 years. His most recent bout was an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. Prior to that, his most recent match was his 2005 loss to Kevin McBride.

Speaking to Tim Wheaton of LowKickMMA with Tony Bellew in an interview, Bellew explained how serious this fight is. He said:

“Well, we don’t take it seriously. How seriously should they take it? Not very serious at all, to be honest. It does absolutely nothing for anyone, especially from a professional boxer’s perspective.“

Is Jake Paul on Steroids?

Many pundits have accused ‘The Problem Child‘ Jake Paul of being on PEDs. To this, Tony Bellew explained:

“That’s a strong accusation to use until he’s been there. You’ve gotta wait to see if he fails a drug test. That’s unfair. That’s harsh to be fair. That’s not nice. There are worse people than him in the world doing what they’re doing but I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Boxing Lifestyle

Tony Bellew added that boxing is not something that an athlete partakes in as a game, it is a lifestyle. He explained:

“You’ve got to live it, mate. It’s not a sport that you can play around with. You’ve got to live it. It has to be your life. As I said, a lot of people get it mixed up and think it’s some kind of sport or it’s a glorified hobby. It’s literally a way of life and that’s the best way for me to explain it to you. “It’s so, so difficult and it takes so much of your life over. Like I gave it too much if I’m being totally honest. It took over my life. It was an obsession. I was obsessed with becoming a world champion. Live it, these kids out there, go and learn. Go to as many gyms, go to as many coaches as you can, pick up as many chicks as you can because you’re going to need them, but ultimately, live the life.“

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will be meeting in the boxing ring on November 15 featured on Netflix. It sounds as though the boxing icon, and former champion, Tony Bellew won’t be jumping out of his seat to watch this match.

Later on, we will be discussing the upcoming Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury 2 matchups, as Tony Bellew has experience in the ring against the heavyweight king Usyk.