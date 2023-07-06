Ukrainian fan-favorite heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk is set for his first outing of the year as the makes a return to the squared circle on August 26. in Wroclaw, Poland – taking on British contender, Daniel Dubois in a heavyweight title defense.

Usyk, who currently boasts an impressive undefeated 20-0 professional record, has been sidelined since he headlined a Saudi Arabia pay-per-view card in an immediate rematch with former world champion, Anthony Joshua – defeating the Watford native in a one-sided, split decision rematch in Jeddah.

The current WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO world champion – who previously held titles at the cruiserweight limit, made his heavyweight division move back in 2019, landing a win over Chazz Witherspoon. In three consecutive title fight wins, Usyk, who boasts 13 career knockout victories, has landed wins over Derek Chisora, as well as landing a pair of title knockbacks against the aforenoted, Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk books summer title defense against Daniel Dubois

“ANNOUNCED: Oleksandr Usyk will defend his WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight world titles vs. Daniel Dubois on Aug 26th in Wroclaw, Poland,” Michael Benson tweeted.

Himself in the midst of an impressive four-fight winning run, Dubois, who holds a 19-1 professional record, has suffered just a single career loss – coming in the form of a tenth round knockout loss to Joe Joyce in 2019.

Retaining the WBA (regular) heavyweight title back in December of last year, Dubois landed a third round knockout win over Kevin Lareda, adding to a run of stoppages over the trio of Trevor Bryan, Joe Cusamano, and Bogdan Dinu.

Winning WBO cruiserweight gold in Poland back in 2016, Usyk defeated Krzystof Glowacki, before beating Thabiso Mchunu, Michael Hunter, Marco Huck, Mairis Breidis, Murat Gassiev, and Tony Bellew before he made his successful leap to the heavyweight division.