Tony Bellew warns Francis Ngannou against boxing move after UFC departure: ‘He will not survive’

Former boxing world champion, Tony Bellew has warned former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou from a potential move to professional boxing amid his exit from the Dana White-led organization over the weekend.

Ngannou, a now-former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, saw his time with the organization come to an end over the course of the weekend amid contract negotiation woes.

Stripped of the undisputed heavyweight title and handed his official release from the UFC, the promotion also waived their exclusive period matching rights, allowing the Cameroon native to link up with any other organization and field offers immediately.

As a result, former two-time undisputed light heavyweight titleholder, Jon Jones is set to headline UFC 285 on March 4. against former interim heavyweight best, Ciryl Gane for the vacant title.

Jones will make his first Octagon walk over three years at the event at the T-Mobile Arena, having last competed in February 2020.

In the immediate aftermath of his release, Francis Ngannou was linked with a move to boxing against both Deontay Wilder and WBC champion, Tyson Fury, after previously facing-off with the latter last year.

Tony Bellew offers some advice to UFC alum, Francis Ngannou

However, with Ngannou yet to decide his future, the Batié native has been told to avoid a move to the squared circle by the aforenoted, Bellew.

“Terrible shame,” Tony Bellew tweeted. “He (Francis Ngannou) will not survive in a boxing ring against anyone of note… He’s the best MMA heavyweight in the world right now and he needs to stay in his discipline.”

In his final Octagon outing, Ngannou successfully unified the heavyweight titles in a unanimous judging win over Gane at UFC 270 last January.

Ngannou underwent reconstructive knee surgery following the bout, having suffered a catastrophic knee injury just days out from his fight with Gane.