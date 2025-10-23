Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane UFC 321 Betting Market Analysis – Aspinall Favorite Status Growing

The betting landscape for the UFC 321 heavyweight title fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane has demonstrated clear market trends throughout fight week, with oddsmakers steadily increasing confidence in the British champion while public money has heavily backed the favorite in what represents one of the most lopsided betting splits of recent UFC pay-per-view events.

UFC 321Opening Line and Initial Movement

When UFC CEO Dana White announced the UFC 321 main event in late July 2025, sportsbooks released opening lines that positioned Aspinall as a substantial but not overwhelming favorite. Some, including best bitcoin sportsbooks, established the initial market at Aspinall -350 and Gane +285, reflecting confidence in the champion while still acknowledging the challenger’s technical striking credentials and previous championship experience.

The line moved quickly in the first 24 hours following the announcement. Aspinall’s odds tightened from -350 to -400, while Gane shifted from +285 to +300. This early movement signaled immediate action on the champion, with bettors demonstrating faith in Aspinall’s finishing ability and well-rounded skill set against a fighter who had previously failed in two undisputed title challenges.

Mid-Camp Line Adjustments

Throughout the three-month build to fight week, betting markets remained relatively stable with Aspinall holding between -345 and -400 across major sportsbooks. Sportsbooks positioned the champion at -345 in early October, while others listed him at -420, demonstrating slight variance among different operators but general agreement on the fundamental market assessment.

The challenger’s odds during this period fluctuated between +275 and +315, with most books settling around +300 by mid-October. This range reflected the market’s assessment that Gane possessed legitimate upset potential through his elite movement and technical striking but faced significant obstacles in Aspinall’s speed, power, and grappling superiority.

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane – Fight Week Developments

As UFC 321 fight week commenced, the betting line widened further in Aspinall’s favor. By October 19, multiple sportsbooks had moved the champion to -400 or higher, with some operators posting -420 for Aspinall and +315 for Gane. This represents a significant shift from the opening -350 line established in July, indicating consistent one-way action on the favorite throughout the promotional cycle.

The current market as of October 23 shows Aspinall ranging from -355 to -425 depending on the sportsbook, while Gane sits between +300 and +315. Sportsbooks currently lists Aspinall at -420 with Gane at +315, representing the widest spread among major operators. Others have the champion at -345 and the challenger at +275, offering the most favorable price for Aspinall backers.

Public Betting Percentages

The most striking aspect of the UFC 321 betting market involves the extreme concentration of public money on Aspinall. According to betting handle reports, approximately 95 percent of wagers have been placed on the champion to defeat Gane. This represents an extraordinarily lopsided betting split that ranks among the highest for any UFC title fight in recent memory.

The overwhelming public support reflects several factors working in Aspinall’s favor. The British fighter owns the UFC record for shortest average fight time at 2 minutes and 2 seconds, with a 100 percent finishing rate across his 15 professional victories. His combination of knockout power, submission skills, and athleticism at heavyweight has created a perception of inevitability around his championship reign.

By contrast, Gane enters his third undisputed title challenge after previous losses to Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones, with oddsmakers and bettors questioning whether the Frenchman can overcome the stylistic challenges presented by elite-level wrestlers and grapplers.

Method of Victory Market Shifts

Betting markets for method of victory props have also shown decisive movement toward early finishes. The odds for Aspinall to win inside the distance moved from approximately -115 early in the fight announcement period to -125 by fight week, with some books posting -150 for a knockout or technical knockout specifically.

Round betting has concentrated heavily on early conclusions. Multiple sportsbooks offer Aspinall by first-round finish in the +250 to +300 range, with second-round finishes available at similar odds. The over/under for total rounds has settled at 1.5, with the under slightly favored at -135 to -150 across most operators.