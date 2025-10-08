UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 25th October 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Date : Sat, October 25th, 2025

: Sat, October 25th, 2025 Location : Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 12 a.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m.

: ESPN PPV Main Event 12 a.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m. Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 7 p.m. GMT Prelims 3 p.m.

UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Full Fight Card

Main Card

UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane: Heavyweight Main Event Title Fight

Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern: Women’s Strawweight Title Fight

Umar Nurmagomedov vs.Mario Bautista: Bantamweight

Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida: Heavyweight

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Azamat Murzakanov: Light Heavyweight

Prelims

Ikram Aliskerov vs. JunYong Park: Lightweight

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Matheus Camilo: Lightweight

Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett: Heavyweight

Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo: Flyweight

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki: Women’s Strawweight

Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado: Featherweight

Early Prelims

TBC

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Tale of the Tape

Name: Tom Aspinall Ciryl Gane Country: UK France Age: 32 35 Height: 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) 6 ft 5 in (196 cm) Weight: 251 lb (114 kg; 17 st 13 lb) 246 lb (112 kg; 17 st 8 lb) Reach: 78 in (198 cm) 81 in (206 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane takes place on Saturday, the 25th of October 2025, at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. The main card will start at 12. a.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 7 p.m. GMT.

UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Fight Promo

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Abu Dhabi or plan to attend UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at the Etihad Arena, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available, you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch UFC 321 on TNT Sports.

What is Next after UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

The next event after UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane is UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev on the 15th November 2025 at Madison Square Garden in New York.