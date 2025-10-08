UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 25th October 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane
- Date: Sat, October 25th, 2025
- Location: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Broadcast: ESPN PPV Main Event 12 a.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m.
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 7 p.m. GMT Prelims 3 p.m.
UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Full Fight Card
Main Card
- UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane: Heavyweight Main Event Title Fight
- Virna Jandiroba vs. Mackenzie Dern: Women’s Strawweight Title Fight
- Umar Nurmagomedov vs.Mario Bautista: Bantamweight
- Alexander Volkov vs. Jailton Almeida: Heavyweight
- Aleksandar Rakic vs. Azamat Murzakanov: Light Heavyweight
Prelims
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. JunYong Park: Lightweight
- Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Matheus Camilo: Lightweight
- Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Chris Barnett: Heavyweight
- Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo: Flyweight
- Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki: Women’s Strawweight
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado: Featherweight
Early Prelims
- TBC
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Tom Aspinall
|Ciryl Gane
|Country:
|UK
|France
|Age:
|32
|35
|Height:
|6 ft 5 in (1.96 m)
|6 ft 5 in (196 cm)
|Weight:
|251 lb (114 kg; 17 st 13 lb)
|246 lb (112 kg; 17 st 8 lb)
|Reach:
|78 in (198 cm)
|81 in (206 cm)
Start date and time
UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane takes place on Saturday, the 25th of October 2025, at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. The main card will start at 12. a.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 7 p.m. GMT.
UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Fight Promo
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Abu Dhabi or plan to attend UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane at the Etihad Arena, tickets are available here.
PPV Price and Live Streams
UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available, you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch UFC 321 on TNT Sports.
What is Next after UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane
The next event after UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane is UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev on the 15th November 2025 at Madison Square Garden in New York.