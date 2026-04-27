Exclusive | Charles Oliveira sees a shift in Brazilian MMA and not everyone will survive it

Charles Oliveira says Brazilian MMA is in a transition period, not a decline, and he believes a new wave is close to breaking through. He also framed his own place at Chute Boxe as part of a line that runs from Wanderlei Silva and Mauricio “Shogun” Rua to the current Chute Boxe Diego team.

Charles Oliveira On the Future of Brazilian MMA

Charles Oliveira believes Brazilian MMA is moving through a cycle, and he does not sound worried about where it is headed. The former UFC lightweight champion, who built his recent title run under Chute Boxe Diego Lima, said the talent is still there and that the next group of names is already on the way. In an exclusive interview with Tim Wheaton of LowKick MMA, with the help of CasinoHawks, ‘Do Bronx’ explained:

“Brazil is a breeding ground for great names, great champions, and great people dedicating themselves to the sport, growing with great talent. Coming back to MMA, we’ve got great names coming through strongly. “

Oliveira’s place in that story is easy to understand. He is a former UFC lightweight champion, and UFC records list him among the most productive finishers in company history, including the record for submission wins and the record for total finishes.

His comments on the state of Brazilian MMA were more reflective than nostalgic. Oliveira said the country has gone through stronger and weaker phases before, and he sees the current moment as one of timing rather than failure. He pointed to belts as one marker of that cycle, while arguing that established names and younger fighters are still in position to push Brazil forward again.

“Really, everything comes in phases, everything is about timing. There was a time when we had several belts, now it’s dipped a bit. I think only Mackenzie Dern and I have belts now, as Brazilians. The BMF is a belt. I think that’s it. Poatan, in reality, is a champion, he only gave up the belt to move divisions. So I think everything is phases, everything is timing. We’ve got the new generation coming, young folks coming through. You see great names growing and arriving. I think it’s just the right moment for us to explode again and have great names with belts around the waist of Brazilian fighters.“

One part of Oliveira’s answer stood out as advice to prospects dealing with fast attention. He warned that hype can disappear as quickly as it arrives, especially when media praise builds a fighter up before a setback. That fits a veteran who has lived both sides of a UFC career and then rebuilt himself into a champion after changing the direction of his run at lightweight.

“I think I could give one bit of advice: be careful with what you say, what you preach, and what you build up. Because sometimes the media lifts you up while you’re winning; when you lose, that’s the fall you take. But we’ve got great names coming through full force.“

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Charles Oliveira of Brazil reacts after his unanimous decision victory against Michael Chandler of the United States of America in a lightweight fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Chute Boxe

His comments land at a time when Brazil still has major figures in the sport, while Chute Boxe remains one of MMA’s best-known gyms, tracing its roots to Curitiba in 1978. Chute Boxe began as a Muay Thai academy in Curitiba before growing into a full MMA system, and it became known for producing elite fighters including Wanderlei Silva, Anderson Silva, and Mauricio Shogun Rua. Oliveira said carrying that name matters to him because Chute Boxe is more than wearing team gear.

“I’m incredibly happy to be part of this massive legacy that is Chute Boxe, now representing Chute Boxe Diego Lima. Knowing there were other huge names there: Shogun, Wanderlei, Cris Cyborg, Ninja. If we start naming them, we’ll be here a long time talking about all the great names who came through there. But I’m very grateful to be part of it, to represent the Chute Boxe name, to be a real Chute Boxe fighter. Because I tell the folks: loads of people say they’re Chute Boxe, but wearing the shirt and truly bleeding for Chute Boxe, that’s only a few. So I’m certain I’m part of that legacy.“

Oliveira’s is coming off a unanimous decision win over Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 326 on March 7, 2026, a result that followed a second-round submission of Mateusz Gamrot in October 2025 and came after his June 2025 knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in a title fight. UFC rankings list Oliveira at No. 3 in the lightweight division.

Oliveira’s message was simple. He sees Brazil’s talent base as intact, he sees Chute Boxe’s legacy as still alive, and he believes the next title surge from Brazilian fighters is a matter of time rather than wishful thinking. For a gym built on old champions and a fighter still tied to its name, that is a familiar way of looking at the sport.