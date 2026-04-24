Sterling vs. Zalal Betting Breakdown: UFC Fight Night Odds Saw Shift During Fight Week

ByTimothy Wheaton
Zalal

The market has flipped hard during fight week, with Aljamain Sterling moving from early favorite to betting underdog while Youssef Zalal has taken favorite status across books heading into Saturday’s five-round featherweight main event in Las Vegas.

Sterling opened around a -200 favorite in some early markets, but that price did not last. By fight week, several Canadian betting apps had Zalal favored in the -125 to -162 range, while Sterling drifted into plus money, including numbers like +105, +114, +125 and +136 depending on the book and timing. That swing says a lot about how the matchup is being read. Early money seemed to trust Sterling’s championship experience and wrestling, but later action appears to have leaned toward Zalal.

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Sterling vs. Zalal betting breakdown for UFC Fight Night as Zalal surged and Sterling’s early edge disappeared

Aljamain Sterling enters this fight with the bigger name, the deeper five-round résumé, and a real chance to protect his place near the top of the featherweight division. Youssef Zalal enters with the momentum, the younger legs, and the kind of recent form that has pushed bettors to his side as fight week closes.

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Method markets point toward a long fight more than a fast finish. Some pricing listed Zalal by decision at +185 and Sterling by decision at +215, while knockout and submission props sat much wider, with Zalal knockout at +400 and Sterling submission at +450. Another fight-week betting look leaned strongly toward Over 4.5 rounds and a Sterling decision angle.

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Zalal

Sterling is already established near the top of the division and a win would keep him in the title mix, even if some observers think he may still need one more victory before a championship shot. Zalal has more to gain: beating a former UFC champion in his first main event would be the best win of his run and a strong push toward true contender status.

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The best betting read is that Zalal deserves to be favored, but only narrowly. His recent run, cleaner defense, and sharper movement explain the market move. Still, Sterling’s experience in high-level fights and his ability to bank rounds with pressure wrestling make him a live underdog if the number stays in plus money. The pick here is Zalal by decision, with the over as the safer angle and Sterling submission the most interesting long-shot prop.

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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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