UFC 321 Betting Odds Preview and Expert Predictions – Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane & Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba

UFC 321 delivers two title fights on October 25 at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, headlined by champion Tom Aspinall defending his heavyweight crown against former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane. In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba vie for the vacant women’s strawweight belt. Below is a detailed betting overview and expert predictions for the weekend’s marquee matchups.

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Odds

Tom Aspinall will look to defend his UFC heavyweight title against former interim champion Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321 on October 25 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. UFC 321 betting odds markets list Aspinall as the favorite at -400, while Gane enters as the +300 underdog.

This marks Aspinall’s first defense after being elevated to undisputed champion following Jon Jones’s retirement. Aspinall has converted 12 of his 15 career wins by knockout, a striking threat that helped him earn clear favorite status.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba Odds

In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba will compete for the vacant women's strawweight title. Recent odds position Dern as the -175 favorite, with Jandiroba at +150.

Dern brings eight submission finishes to her record and has broadened her striking output since her last bout. Jandiroba averages 4.57 takedowns per 15 minutes and holds a 50 percent takedown success rate, making her a constant threat to dictate where the fight takes place.

UFC 321

Aspinall enters this matchup with significant momentum and has shown the ability to adjust in-fight. His black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu adds a grappling dimension that Gane has struggled against at elite levels. Gane’s speed and movement will test Aspinall’s ability to close distance without overextending. However, Aspinall’s combination of power and fight IQ suggests he will control pace on the feet and secure takedowns if required. Expert picks and predictions for UFC 321: Aspinall by TKO in rounds two or three.

On paper, Dern’s improved striking plus specialist ground game make her the more complete combatant. If this contest remains standing, Dern can capitalize on her accuracy and counterpunching. Jandiroba will aim to establish grappling control early and pursue submission opportunities. Dern’s experience in five-round fights and transitions between striking and grappling favor her ability to withstand early takedown attempts and force the fight back to striking range. Prediction: Dern by decision.

UFC 321 represents the organization’s return to Abu Dhabi, with both title fights serving as a showcase of championship depth. Fans can expect a vibrant card featuring five additional bouts on the main card, including emerging contenders across bantamweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

Elsewhere on the main card, Umar Nurmagomedov is installed as a heavy favorite at 9/50 over Mario Bautista at 4/1 based on his unbeaten run and grappling control, while Alexander Volkov enters as the underdog at 9/5 against Jailton Almeida, who is listed at 4/9 following a three-fight win streak that highlights his finishing ability. In the light heavyweight slot, Azamat Murzakanov holds slight edge at 43/50 over Aleksandar Rakić at 19/20, reflecting Murzakanov’s emerging power and Rakić’s resilience.

With title fights headlining the evening and several compelling matchups on the main card, bettors should weigh athlete form, stylistic matchups, and recent performances when placing wagers. Focus on Aspinall’s finishing upside and Dern’s versatile skill set in the championship bouts, while sharp money may lean toward Nurmagomedov’s grappling superiority and Almeida’s momentum in the supporting attractions.