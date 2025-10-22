Tom Aspinall rejects the idea that Ciryl Gane isn’t that good ahead of UFC 321

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall isn’t buying into criticisms of Ciryl Gane as they prepare to collide on Saturday night.

This weekend, Tom Aspinall wil defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane. It’s been a notable lay-off with the Englishman but in this fight, he wants to prove that he can not only keep hold of the title, but also continue to get better even in the midst of a struggling period caused by Jon Jones.

Some have even chosen to say that Ciryl Gane isn’t good enough to fight for the belt given his title fight defeats at the hands of Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.

In a recent interview, Aspinall defended Gane as we get closer and closer to fight night.

Tom Aspinall defends Ciryl Gane’s ability

“I think there’s this notion with the media and maybe the fans that Ciryl is not very good, which is just complete bullsh*t,” Aspinall told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “I think that he’s really, really good. He’s super talented, he’s been at the top of the division for a number of years, which is not easy to do.

“He’s been an interim champion himself. He’s obviously had two title shots for the undisputed title, as well, so I think the guy is really good. I’ve took him extremely, extremely seriously. The fact that people expect it to be an easy fight, I don’t read into that at all. I’m prepared for a really hard fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

One thing to keep an eye on in this title fight is whether or not Gane is able to really push Aspinall into those later rounds and if that happens, whether or not the champion can keep up given his lack of experience in that department.