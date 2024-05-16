Breaking – Tom Aspinall defends interim title at UFC 304 in rematch fight with Curtis Blaydes in July

Interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall is slated to return at UFC 304 in a co-main event clash against former-foe, Curtis Blaydes – in search of a defense of his interim throne. The event is slated to take place on July 27. from the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England.



Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight champion, has been sidelined since he landed divisional spoils at UFC 295 back in November of last year, recording a stunning opening round knockout win Russian contender, Sergei Pavlovich at Madison Square Garden in New York.

As for perennial contender, Blaydes, the current number four rated heavyweight challenger turned in an impressive second round KO win over the highly-touted, Jailton Almeida back in March at UFC 299, handing the Brazilian his first promotional defeat.

Tom Aspinall faces Curtis Blaydes in title rematch at UFC 304

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz – USA TODAY Sports

UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed the heavyweight interim title rematch title fight between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes on his official social media this evening.

Sharing the Octagon together atop a UFC Fight Night London card back in 2022, Blaydes would land a first round TKO win over Atherton native, Aspinall inside just 15-seconds, with the British star suffering a devastating knee injury early in the bout.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

In the time since, Aspinall – who struck interim gold with his knockout win over the above-mentioned, Pavlovich, had landed consecutive wins over Marcin Tybura and the Russian knockout artist.

During his tenure with the promotion, Cage Warriors alum, Aspinall has also landed notable stoppage wins over the likes of Alexander Volkov, Sergei Spivak, and former heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski.

For Blaydes, the perennial contender gets his first shot at UFC gold, having made his debut in the Octagon back in 2016. Over his tenure with the organization, Eliot Marshall student, Blaydes has landed notable wins over the likes of Mark Hunt, Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and the above-mentioned, Volkov.

Along with Aspinall’s title fight with Blaydes, UFC 304 has received an official headlining bout between undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, who takes on the surging, Belal Muhamamd in a championship fight rematch.

Who wins at UFC 304 this summer: Tom Aspinall or Curtis Blaydes?