Breaking – Leon Edwards set to headline UFC 304 in title fight rematch with Belal Muhammad in Manchester

Undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards is officially scheduled to headline UFC 304 on July 27. from the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England – defending his crown in a rematch against the surging, Belal Muhammad.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 296 back in December, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over arch-rival, former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington. The victory came as Edwards’ second as defending titleholder.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for Muhammad, the current number two ranked contender has been sidelined since he co-headlined UFC 288 back in May of last year, earning a title fight with a unanimous decision win over Gilbert Burns over the course of five rounds.

Leon Edwards set to headline UFC 304 against Belal Muhammad

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

UFC CEO, Dana White confirmed the pairing of Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad would headline UFC 304 on his official social media this evening.

First meeting back in 2021 in the main event of UFC Vegas 21, Edwards and Muhammad fought to a second round official ‘No Contest’, after an inadvertent eye poke left the latter unable to continue fighting.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Since then, Illinois native, Muhammad has turned in notable consecutive victories over the likes of Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, Sean Brady, and the above-mentioned, Burns.

Snatching undisputed welterweight gold from former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman back in the summer of 2022 with a highlight-reel, rallying fifth round high-kick KO win, Edwards would defeat the Auchi native in London last year in a close majority decision victory in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

UFC 304 takes place on July 27. from the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England – with the undisputed welterweight title fight between Edwards and Muhammad slated to take headlining honors.

Who wins atop UFC 304: Leon Edwards or Belal Muhammad?