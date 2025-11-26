The Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov November Feud Explained: Digital NFT Warfare

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is a feud has now taken a dramatic turn into cryptocurrency and digital assets. On November 22, 2025, Khabib launched an exclusive auction of digital papakhas on Telegram, a messaging platform.

The papakha is a traditional Dagestani sheepskin hat that Khabib wore throughout his UFC career, symbolizing his heritage and connection to the Caucasus region. The digital collectibles, built on the TON blockchain, sold 29,000 units over approximately 24 hours. Each item cost roughly 10,100 Telegram Stars (approximately $150 USD), generating total revenue exceeding $4.35 million.

The promotion coincided with Khabib inviting Telegram CEO Pavel Durov to train at his Dagestan camp, a high-profile collaboration that suggested a direct business relationship between the two.

The Twitter War of Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor’s First Attack:

After the sale concluded and promotional posts began disappearing from Khabib’s social media, McGregor emerged from relative silence to attack:

“There is just no way good guy Khabib used his late fathers name, as well as Dagestan’s culture, to scam his fans and fire sell a bunch of digital NFT’s online and then delete all of the content after they were sold, leaving his fans robbed of their money? There is just no way good guy do this.”

He followed with:

“What a shame and a stain on his father’s name. Just wow! To scam fans using his father and his countries culture is just so low. Father’s plan has now become Father’s scam.”

The references to his father hit hard. Khabib’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, died on July 2, 2020, at age 57 from COVID-19 complications. Throughout his career, Khabib frequently invoked his father’s teachings and legacy, coining the phrase “father’s plan” to describe his goals.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Response:

Within minutes, Khabib fired back with characteristic directness:

“You absolute liar. You will always try to darken my name, after you got destroyed that night, but you will never achieve that! Yes, good guys don’t do that. They don’t create exclusive digital gifts with real time value, that you can share with your friends and family. Gifts in the shape of Papakha – hat that symbolize traditions and culture of Dagestan people. Traditions and culture that slowly walking over this world, whether you like it or not! Gifts that you can find exclusively on Telegram, greatest messaging platform on the world.”

Khabib reframed the entire narrative. Rather than acknowledging a scam, he emphasized that the digital gifts have “real time value” and are shareable collectibles, not financial scams but culturally significant digital assets. He also twisted the knife by referencing UFC 229, where he “destroyed” McGregor in the fourth round.

McGregor Escalates:

McGregor was not satisfied. He issued a second barrage of attacks, focusing on semantic arguments and personal insults:

“Apologise this instant for using your late father’s name to sell these ‘gifts’ that cost your fans so much of their money. Also to sell something means it is not a gift you low iq troglodyte! That is the direct opposite of what ‘gift’ means. Duh duh duh dumbass hahaha Scamming on your dead daddy’s name. Shame.”

McGregor’s attack was multifaceted. First, he argued that charging money for something contradicts the definition of “gift.” Second, he made a crass attack on Khabib’s intelligence using derogatory language. Third, and most pointedly, he repeatedly referenced Khabib’s dead father, a line designed to provoke maximum emotional response.

Khabib’s Counterattack:

Khabib shifted tactics entirely, moving away from defending the digital collectibles and pivoting to personal attacks. Rather than continue the semantic debate, he invoked his charitable work and hinted at McGregor’s personal struggles:

“My count is 56 former drug addicts, at my rehabilitation centers in Dagestan, that I treated. Come to Dagestan @TheNotoriousMMA they’ll take care of you here. Mexico didn’t help you, as far as I can see.”

This response was carefully calibrated. By citing 56 individuals treated at his rehabilitation facilities, Khabib positioned himself as someone contributing meaningfully to society. The offer for McGregor to visit Dagestan for treatment contained layers of subtext.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 30: Khabib Nurmagomedov receives his jacket and trophy during the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony at T-Mobile Arena on June 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The Mexico reference appears to point to McGregor’s recent travels to the country, which had drawn social media speculation and scrutiny. By suggesting Mexico “didn’t help,” Khabib was implying that McGregor’s personal situation remains dire despite time spent away.

McGregor has his own cryptocurrency history. In 2025, his meme coin called $REAL failed to raise adequate funds, generating only $392,315 from 668 bidders. This context makes his accusations of Khabib scamming particularly pointed; both men are dabbling in the crypto space.

Khabib has also faced prior crypto-related criticism. In 2023, YouTuber Coffeezilla accused him of promoting a potentially fraudulent NFT project in partnership with GoMining. In 2024, Khabib endorsed a meme coin called “CONVICT” aimed at McGregor’s legal troubles.

The feud remains unresolved and shows no signs of dying down. Both men continue to have massive global followings, ensuring that any exchange between them captures international attention.