Sean Brady Wows with Clinical, Dominant Win Over Joaquin Buckley – UFC 328 Highlights

Sean Brady put on a dominant display against Joaquin Buckley at UFC 328 in New Jersey.

After failing on his first two shots, Brady finally got Buckley to the mat with nearly three minutes to go in the opening round. Once there, Brady quickly worked his way into side control and started fishing for submission. Buckley’s defense held up, sending us to the second stanza with Brady banking a 10-9 on the scorecards.

Brady picked up right where he left off in the first, putting Buckley’s back on the mat and immediately moving into full mount. Buckley managed to buck Brady off of him and get back to his feet, but it only took Brady mere moments to get Buckley down and pinned against the fence once again.

With Brady racking up more than six minutes of control time through the first two rounds, Buckley’s back was against the wall going into the third.

It was more of the same in the third as Brady scored yet another takedown and moved into mount. Brady appeared to be working toward an arm triangle, but the fence prevented Brady from getting the proper position. Instead, Brady was content to rain down strikes from the top, securing a clean sweep on the scorecards.

Official Result: Sean Brady def. Joaquin Buckley via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley at UFC 328:

💢 Excelente dominio y control total por parte de Brady. Lo hace ver tan fácil 😨#UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/FH8pVSNhH0 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 10, 2026

Dominant round by Sean Brady!



[ UFC 328 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/W5LIOJyS4h — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2026

💢 Excelente dominio y control total por parte de Brady. Lo hace ver tan fácil 😨#UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/FH8pVSNhH0 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 10, 2026

🚨 Le está entrando todo a Buckley que no tiene forma de levantarse 🚨#UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/ZVfgxXN39Y — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 10, 2026