“56 Former Drug Addicts” Khabib Nurmagomedov Counters Conor McGregor’s Scam Accusations with Rehab Jab

The feud between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor has taken a sharper, more personal turn. Instead of defending his digital collectible sale further, Khabib has pivoted to highlighting his own charitable work while making pointed comments about McGregor’s documented battles with substance use and personal demons.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Counterattack

Khabib shifted the narrative entirely in his response, stating: “My count is 56 former drug addicts, at my rehabilitation centers in Dagestan, that I treated. Come to Dagestan @TheNotoriousMMA they’ll take care of you here. Mexico didn’t help you, as far as I can see.”

The reference to Mexico appears to allude to McGregor’s recent travels and public appearances in the country, as well as more general concerns about his personal conduct and whereabouts in recent months.

Context Behind the Statement

McGregor has publicly struggled with substance abuse accusations and legal issues over the past several years. He faced arrest in Dublin in 2019 on drug possession charges, and has been the subject of numerous tabloid reports regarding his lifestyle and personal conduct. His stint in Mexico in 2025 drew attention on social media, with various commentators and fans speculating about his activities and well-being.

Rather than continuing to defend the ethics of the papakha collectible sale or engage with McGregor’s semantic arguments about the word “gift,” Khabib chose to elevate the conversation to questions of character and contribution to society. By citing 56 individuals treated at his facilities, he positioned himself as someone working on genuine social impact in his home region.

The Rehabilitation Center Initiative

Khabib has been vocal about his charitable efforts in Dagestan, establishing programs aimed at helping individuals struggling with addiction and social dysfunction. These centers have become part of his post-fighting identity, complementing his role as a manager and mentor to younger fighters at his camp.

The mention of treating 56 individuals at his facilities suggests scale and ongoing commitment to a cause that extends well beyond his fighting career. It also creates a stark contrast with McGregor’s public image, which has been increasingly associated with personal turmoil rather than community contribution.

Conor McGregor’s Lifestyle Under Scrutiny

McGregor’s trip to Mexico raised eyebrows among MMA observers, who noted his absence from fight promotion activities and public appearances. Combined with historical concerns about his personal conduct, Khabib’s reference to Mexico appeared designed to invoke these broader questions about McGregor’s stability and direction.

The comment “Mexico didn’t help you, as far as I can see” carries implications that McGregor may have traveled seeking something and that whatever occurred there has not visibly improved his situation or standing.

The move is calculated. By invoking rehabilitation work and offering McGregor a place at his Dagestan facilities, Khabib frames himself as the responsible adult in the dispute, while leaving no doubt that he views McGregor as someone in need of help. Whether intentional or not, the message carries undertones of concern mixed with contempt.