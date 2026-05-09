Alexander Volkov Outpoints Waldo Cortes-Acosta in Heavyweight Slugfest – UFC 328 Highlights

Alexander Volkov secured a big victory over surging heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC 328.

Throughout the first two rounds, Volkov was content to circle away and keep his distance while peppering Cortes-Acosta with a slew of calf kicks. However, the more impactful shots came from Cortes-Acosta, who proved to be the faster of the two fighters earlier on.

Volkov started to pick up the pace in the latter half of the second stanza, catching Cortes-Acosta with a left jab that buckled the Dominican’s legs.

Volkov followed that up with a body kick up the middle that got a clear reaction out of Cortes-Acosta.

With him potentially down 2-0, Cortes-Acosta picked up the pace in the third by walking down Volkov and letting his hands go. Before long, Cortes-Acosta drew blood from Volkov, but a right hand from Volkov had Cortes-Acosta’s left eye severely compromised.

As the clock wound down, Cortes-Acosta delivered a late flurry, but was unable to find the knockout blow, sending us to the scorecards for a decision.

Official Result: Alexander Volkov def. Waldo Cortes-Acosta via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC 328:

🔥 El dominicano comienza a meter presión con su velocidad 💥#UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/FqRTgHpRcy — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 10, 2026

Se prendieron 🔥 Cortes-Acosta invita al ruso a fajarse en el centro del octágono 🛑#UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/OJc0m1bFkN — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 10, 2026

🤯 De locos ll aguante del dominicano 🇩🇴 #UFC328 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/R2QWrvXBkj — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 10, 2026