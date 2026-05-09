Alexander Volkov Outpoints Waldo Cortes-Acosta in Heavyweight Slugfest – UFC 328 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta - UFC 328 Highlights

Alexander Volkov secured a big victory over surging heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC 328.

Throughout the first two rounds, Volkov was content to circle away and keep his distance while peppering Cortes-Acosta with a slew of calf kicks. However, the more impactful shots came from Cortes-Acosta, who proved to be the faster of the two fighters earlier on.

Volkov started to pick up the pace in the latter half of the second stanza, catching Cortes-Acosta with a left jab that buckled the Dominican’s legs.

Volkov followed that up with a body kick up the middle that got a clear reaction out of Cortes-Acosta.

With him potentially down 2-0, Cortes-Acosta picked up the pace in the third by walking down Volkov and letting his hands go. Before long, Cortes-Acosta drew blood from Volkov, but a right hand from Volkov had Cortes-Acosta’s left eye severely compromised.

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As the clock wound down, Cortes-Acosta delivered a late flurry, but was unable to find the knockout blow, sending us to the scorecards for a decision.

Official Result: Alexander Volkov def. Waldo Cortes-Acosta via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC 328:

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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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