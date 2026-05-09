Alexander Volkov Outpoints Waldo Cortes-Acosta in Heavyweight Slugfest – UFC 328 Highlights
Alexander Volkov secured a big victory over surging heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC 328.
Throughout the first two rounds, Volkov was content to circle away and keep his distance while peppering Cortes-Acosta with a slew of calf kicks. However, the more impactful shots came from Cortes-Acosta, who proved to be the faster of the two fighters earlier on.
Volkov started to pick up the pace in the latter half of the second stanza, catching Cortes-Acosta with a left jab that buckled the Dominican’s legs.
Volkov followed that up with a body kick up the middle that got a clear reaction out of Cortes-Acosta.
With him potentially down 2-0, Cortes-Acosta picked up the pace in the third by walking down Volkov and letting his hands go. Before long, Cortes-Acosta drew blood from Volkov, but a right hand from Volkov had Cortes-Acosta’s left eye severely compromised.
As the clock wound down, Cortes-Acosta delivered a late flurry, but was unable to find the knockout blow, sending us to the scorecards for a decision.
Official Result: Alexander Volkov def. Waldo Cortes-Acosta via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).