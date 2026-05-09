King Green Runs Through Jeremy Stephens, Scores Stunning Submission – UFC 328 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
King Green Runs Through Jeremy Stephens, Scores Stunning Submission - UFC 328 Highlights

King Green made it three straight with a dominant performance against Jeremy Stephens to kick off Saturday’s UFC 328 main card.

Green spent the first half of the round peppering Stephens with his jab, but an accidental kick to Stephens’ groin brought a brief pause to the contest. Once resumed, Green picked up right where he left off, getting Stephens to the mat and unleashing some brutal ground and pound and some hellacious elbows.

As Green continued to drop bombs, Stephens gave up his back, allowing ‘King’ to cinch in a rear-naked choke and force the tap out in round one.

Official Result: King Green def. Jeremy Stephens via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:00 of Round 1.

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With the victory, Green has now won three in a row.

Check Out Highlights from King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens at UFC 328:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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