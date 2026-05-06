Sean Strickland is Stronger Than Khamzat Chimaev According to Shared Opponent

UFC 328 puts Khamzat Chimaev’s middleweight title on the line against Sean Strickland this Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Dricus du Plessis, who fought both men, gave his take on the matchup during a recent interview.

Chimaev won the belt last August at UFC 319 with a unanimous decision over du Plessis, scoring 50-44 across all judges after landing 37 of 47 significant strikes and controlling over 21 minutes. He holds a 15-0 record and makes his first defense. Strickland, now 30-7, lost the title to du Plessis at UFC 297 via split decision and again at UFC 312 via unanimous decision, where du Plessis landed 129 total strikes. The two traded words online ahead of the fight, turning a past training partnership into a heated rivalry.

Dricus du Plessis compares UFC 322 headliner to Khamzat Chimaev loss. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Sean Strickland Given Real Chance to Upset Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328

Du Plessis sees the opening round as key. He said, “I know he’s going to get Sean Strickland down, but keeping him there is the big question.” He added that Strickland brings physical strength to the table. “Strickland’s a strong guy, a lot stronger than Khamzat on a physical level. I think he’s going to surprise some people.”

Du Plessis pointed to Strickland‘s endurance as a factor later in the fight. “We’ve seen Strickland’s cardio, once Khamzat has to fight Strickland’s fight, I don’t think he has much of a chance.” He noted Chimaev’s attacks lack surprise. “Khamzat throws hard and kicks hard, but not scary hard, and he’s a bit predictable, you can see the shots coming.” Du Plessis wrapped up by saying the first five minutes will show the path forward. “I think the first round will tell us exactly how it’s going to play out.”

🚨Dricus Du Plessis says the first round will be critical and will determine who wins the fight — Khamzat Chimaev or Sean Strickland 👀



"I know he’s going to get Sean Strickland down, but keeping him there is the big question…



Strickland’s a strong guy, a lot stronger than… pic.twitter.com/zODiSvM4Jv — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) May 5, 2026

Chimaev relies on freestyle wrestling to take opponents down, then uses top control for ground-and-pound or submissions. He mixes in strikes from orthodox stance, including knockouts like his 17-second finish of Gerald Meerschaert. Against du Plessis, he completed 12 of 17 takedowns.

Strickland averages 6.04 significant strikes per minute with 42% accuracy and 60% striking defense, while defending 76% of takedowns. He beat Paulo Costa via split decision at UFC 302, outlanding him 182-158 in strikes with no takedowns. His jab and counters kept du Plessis at bay in spots during their fights.