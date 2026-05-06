Sean Strickland is Stronger Than Khamzat Chimaev According to Shared Opponent

ByTimothy Wheaton
Sean Strickland is Stronger Than Khamzat Chimaev According to Common Opponent

UFC 328 puts Khamzat Chimaev’s middleweight title on the line against Sean Strickland this Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Dricus du Plessis, who fought both men, gave his take on the matchup during a recent interview.

Chimaev won the belt last August at UFC 319 with a unanimous decision over du Plessis, scoring 50-44 across all judges after landing 37 of 47 significant strikes and controlling over 21 minutes. He holds a 15-0 record and makes his first defense. Strickland, now 30-7, lost the title to du Plessis at UFC 297 via split decision and again at UFC 312 via unanimous decision, where du Plessis landed 129 total strikes. The two traded words online ahead of the fight, turning a past training partnership into a heated rivalry.

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Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev
Dricus du Plessis compares UFC 322 headliner to Khamzat Chimaev loss. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Sean Strickland Given Real Chance to Upset Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328

Du Plessis sees the opening round as key. He said, “I know he’s going to get Sean Strickland down, but keeping him there is the big question.” He added that Strickland brings physical strength to the table. “Strickland’s a strong guy, a lot stronger than Khamzat on a physical level. I think he’s going to surprise some people.”

Du Plessis pointed to Strickland‘s endurance as a factor later in the fight. “We’ve seen Strickland’s cardio, once Khamzat has to fight Strickland’s fight, I don’t think he has much of a chance.” He noted Chimaev’s attacks lack surprise. “Khamzat throws hard and kicks hard, but not scary hard, and he’s a bit predictable, you can see the shots coming.” Du Plessis wrapped up by saying the first five minutes will show the path forward. “I think the first round will tell us exactly how it’s going to play out.”

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Chimaev relies on freestyle wrestling to take opponents down, then uses top control for ground-and-pound or submissions. He mixes in strikes from orthodox stance, including knockouts like his 17-second finish of Gerald Meerschaert. Against du Plessis, he completed 12 of 17 takedowns.

Strickland averages 6.04 significant strikes per minute with 42% accuracy and 60% striking defense, while defending 76% of takedowns. He beat Paulo Costa via split decision at UFC 302, outlanding him 182-158 in strikes with no takedowns. His jab and counters kept du Plessis at bay in spots during their fights.

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: (R-L) Khamzat Chimaev of Russia and Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa talk after the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 319 event at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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