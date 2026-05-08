Ilia Topuria trolls Arman Tsarukyan: “He’s always a backup”

Ilia Topuria has reacted to Dana White’s latest announcement that top contender Arman Tsarukyan will serve as backup for the Topuria vs. Gaethje lightweight title unification bout set to go down on June 14 at the White House.

Dana White Reveals Official Backup Fighter for Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250. [Image via UFC]

White confirmed this news earlier this week during a candid chat with Nina-Marie Daniele.



Meanwhile, in response, Topuria, who has never been a fan of Tsarukyan, trolled the latter for being chosen as a backup for a lightweight title fight yet again. “El Matador” said:

“He’s always a backup.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below:

Ilia Topuria’s reaction to Arman Tsarukyan being the backup fighter for his fight 👀



"He’s always the backup."pic.twitter.com/XgsYD3Qq5T — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) May 8, 2026



In another interview with Carlos Contreras Legaspi, Topuria added that he doesn’t care who he faces on June 14 and is confident that no matter who the opponent is, the result will be the same.

“I absolutely don’t care about it. I’m going to be in that octagon no matter what happens… the result is the same with everyone.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below:

Ilia Topuria reacts to Arman Tsarukyan being the backup for his upcoming fight:



“I absolutely don’t care about it. I’m going to be in that octagon no matter what happens… the result is the same with everyone.”



(via @CCLegaspi) pic.twitter.com/38BdnAmVYe https://t.co/zgJoF5yYHj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 8, 2026

Justin Gaethje warns Ilia Topuria

A few hours earlier at the presser, current and two-time interim UFC lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje had a chilling warning for Ilia Topuria. “The Highlight” vowed to put everything on the line, promising to throw “missiles” on June 14 and knock out the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

This could very well be Gaethje’s last fight if he fails to get his hand raised, but he has no hesitation in risking it all for a chance to capture the undisputed title. He said:

“I am so ready to put it on the line, I don’t give a f*ck if I lose or win. I am coming in there, and I am gonna knock this motherf**er out. I will be throwing missiles on the White House lawn on June 14. I promise you that.”

Check out Justin Gaethje’s comments below: