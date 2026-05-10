MMA World Stunned as Joshua Van Dominates Tatsuro Taira at UFC 328

The MMA world has reacted to the UFC 328 co-main event between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira.

In the flyweight title bout, the challenger had a strong Round 1 as he managed to take down Van with ease.



However, in Round 2, Van turned the tide in his favor and nearly secured a finish. But Taira, after overcoming major adversity, managed to score another takedown.

TAIRA GETS DROPPED BAD pic.twitter.com/B4Vih1gzui — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 10, 2026

Round 3 and 4 played the same way, with Taira hunting for takedowns and Van piecing up the Japanese fighter, stuffing takedowns, and being the sharper fighter on the feet all the time.



Taira had no answer to Van’s striking, and in the final frame after Joshua Van started landing bombs, the ref decided to save Taira from further punishment and stopped the fight.

STILL THE MAN 👏🏆@JoshuaVanBT puts on an INCREDIBLE performance for the RD5 TKO victory!



[ #UFC328 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/9td4vx6F1t — UFC (@ufc) May 10, 2026

Van won by TKO at the 1:32 mark of Round 5 and registered his first successful title defense.



After the fight, he called out Alexandre Pantoja to run it back and settle the unfinished business.

Joshua Van called out Alexandre Pantoja after his title defense 👀



🗣️ Van: "Pantoja you better get your sh*t right. We can run it back, if you want." #UFC328pic.twitter.com/L5Bd3sf69u — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 10, 2026

MMA world reacts to Joshua Van’s fearless performance at UFC 328

Belal Muhammad posted on X:

“Man, Van’s a monster there’s goes that performance u guys wanted.”

Man vans a monster there’s goes that performance u guys wanted — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 10, 2026

Ryan Garcia wrote:

“Van has way better hands, then Taira takes him down and it gets unbearable to watch.”

Van has way better hands, then Taira takes him down and it gets unbearable to watch — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 10, 2026

Manel Kape added:

“Taira is not a 5-round fighter. He’s about to get smoked badly. My son Joshua did his homework. #ufc328”

Taira is not a 5-round fighter. He’s about to get smoked badly. My son Joshua did his homework. #ufc328 — Manel Kape (@ManelKape) May 10, 2026

Jiri Prochazka posted on X:

“Great performance both, Van and Taira. Big congrats to Van, to keep strong defending takedowns and take a WIN.”

Great performance both, Van and Taira.

Big congrats to Van, to keep strong defending takedowns and take a WIN — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) May 10, 2026

Henry Cejudo added:

“What a job by Joshua Van. His boxing was ELITE and only got better as the fight went on. Van vs. Pantoja 2!! Can’t wait! #UFC328.”

What a job by Joshua Van. His boxing was ELITE and only got better as the fight went on. Van vs. Pantoja 2!! Can’t wait! #UFC328 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 10, 2026

Check out some more reactions below:

Van put on a show , stayed composed and got the job done ! 🔥 #UFC328 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 10, 2026

Van the man Texas stand the fook up — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) May 10, 2026

What a war between these guys . @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) May 10, 2026

Amazing fucking fight, but terrible stoppage for the 5th round of a title fight with the fight on the line. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 10, 2026