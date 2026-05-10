MMA World Stunned as Joshua Van Dominates Tatsuro Taira at UFC 328
The MMA world has reacted to the UFC 328 co-main event between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira.
In the flyweight title bout, the challenger had a strong Round 1 as he managed to take down Van with ease.
However, in Round 2, Van turned the tide in his favor and nearly secured a finish. But Taira, after overcoming major adversity, managed to score another takedown.
Round 3 and 4 played the same way, with Taira hunting for takedowns and Van piecing up the Japanese fighter, stuffing takedowns, and being the sharper fighter on the feet all the time.
Taira had no answer to Van’s striking, and in the final frame after Joshua Van started landing bombs, the ref decided to save Taira from further punishment and stopped the fight.
Van won by TKO at the 1:32 mark of Round 5 and registered his first successful title defense.
After the fight, he called out Alexandre Pantoja to run it back and settle the unfinished business.
MMA world reacts to Joshua Van’s fearless performance at UFC 328
Belal Muhammad posted on X:
“Man, Van’s a monster there’s goes that performance u guys wanted.”
Ryan Garcia wrote:
“Van has way better hands, then Taira takes him down and it gets unbearable to watch.”
Manel Kape added:
“Taira is not a 5-round fighter. He’s about to get smoked badly. My son Joshua did his homework. #ufc328”
Jiri Prochazka posted on X:
“Great performance both, Van and Taira. Big congrats to Van, to keep strong defending takedowns and take a WIN.”
Henry Cejudo added:
“What a job by Joshua Van. His boxing was ELITE and only got better as the fight went on. Van vs. Pantoja 2!! Can’t wait! #UFC328.”
Check out some more reactions below: