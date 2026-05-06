Khamzat Chimaev Never Plans To Fight a Former UFC Light Heavyweight Title Challenger

Khamzat Chimaev has expressed his thoughts on a potential future matchup with former UFC 205-pound title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr.



Middleweight kingpin Chimaev is set to enter the octagon this weekend at UFC 328 against former training partner-turned-archrival Sean Strickland. “Borz” plans to register one successful title defense and move up to light heavyweight for the second belt.

Dana White reacts to chaos expected at UFC 328 presser for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland. [Image via UFC]

During a recent interview with the UFC on fight week, when Chimaev was asked if he would ever fight Rountree Jr., “Borz” said that he considers “The War Horse” a brother and will never fight him.

“I’m never gonna fight Khalil. If I’m brother with you I’m real brother don’t do that bullsh*t like Sean does he calls you brother one day and second day he fights you I can’t do that sh*t. I wanna be real.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below:

Khamzat Chimaev says he will never fight Khalil Rountree and values real brotherhood over fake respect 🫡👏



"I'm never gonna fight Khalil. If I'm brother with you I'm real brother don't do that bullsh*t like Sean does he calls you brother one day and second day he fights you I… pic.twitter.com/LOQQlECdOu — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) May 7, 2026

Chimaev and Rountree Jr. have been training together for the past few months. The American fighter praised “Borz” for his relentless work ethic in the training room, saying that training alongside Chimaev has helped him develop a stronger mindset and improve as a striker, grappler, and mixed martial artist.

Khamzat Chimaev does not want to fight ‘Future Champ’ Nassourdine Imavov

Khamzat Chimaev was originally rumored to fight top contender Nassourdine Imavov. However, the matchup didn’t come to fruition, and neither Chimaev nor Imavov wanted to fight each other due to personal ties and the relationship between their countries, Dagestan and Chechnya. About the same, Chimaev added during the same interview:

“Of course we both don’t want to fight each other because same religion, same country almost we know each other I believe he’s a next champ too.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below: