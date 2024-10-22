Tatiana Suarez Withdraws from UFC 310, No. 1 Contender Bout Against Virna Jandiroba Canceled

The US-born athlete Tatiana Suarez has reportedly withdrawn from her scheduled UFC 310 match against Virna Jandiroba, which was supposedly a title eliminator, on December 7.

Tatiana Suarez

The 33-year-old Tatiana Suarez has a decorated freestyle wrestling background who was has been touted as a future champion in the UFC. Throughout her wrestling career, she has medalled in both international wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu, making her an incredible grappling talent.

Since transitioning to professional MMA, Tatiana Suarez has put together an unblemished 10-0 record. However, injuries have plagued her career.

Tatiana Suarez Injured

For a title eliminator bout, Tatiana Suarez was set to face Virna Jandiroba at UFC 310 booked for December 7. According to a report from MMA Mania, Suarez has withdrawn from the bout due to health issues.

Her most significant setback was a neck injury and thyroid cancer diagnosis that derailed her Olympic wrestling aspirations and kept her out of MMA competition for four years from 2019 to 2023. Since her return, Suarez has continued to face injury-related challenges, including a recent knee injury that forced her to withdraw from a scheduled bout against Amanda Lemos at UFC 298. Despite her undeniable skill and potential, these recurring injuries have significantly impacted her ability to maintain an active fighting schedule.

She has now had seven completed bouts in the UFC with five cancellations since her promotional debut in 2016.

In an interview, while discussing her injuries, Suarez said:

“I know you have a timeframe to do this, and I just want to make the most of the time I have. If I want a long career, I have to be careful. I don’t want to permanently damage anything or damage something where I’m out for a long period of time. So, this has forced me to be more technical and to understand that not every day has to be a hard day to get better.”

As for Virna Jandiroba, it is not clear what will happen to her at UFC 310. No news has been reported if she will be on the fight card again after this injury announcement. The division champion Weili Zhang, of China, does not have a contender in this division and does not have her next fight scheduled.