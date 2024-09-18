Report – Tatiana Suarez set to return in UFC 310 fight with Brazilian star Virna Jandiroba

Unbeaten strawweight contender, Tatiana Suarez is slated to make her return to action at the end of the year at UFC 310, taking on Brazilian grappling sensation, Virna Jandiroba in a potential title-eliminator at 115lbs. At the time of publication, the event is slated to take place on December 7. from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Suarez, the current number one ranked strawweight challenger, boasts an impressive unbeaten 10-0 professional record, most recently featuring at UFC Fight Night Nashville back in August of last year, turning in a dominant second round guillotine choke win over former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade.

For Jandiroba, the current number three rated challenger extended her winning spree to four straight fights back in back in July at UFC Vegas 94, landing a second round armbar submission win over compatriot, Amanda Lemos in the pair’s headliner at the UFC Apex facility.

Tatiana Suarez set to fight Virna Jandiroba in UFC 310 return

News of Tatiana Suarez’s return in a flagship setting against Virna Jandiroba was first reported by Brazilian outlet, Ag Fight overnight on social media.

BREAKING! UFC encaminha Virna Jandiroba vs Tatiana Suarez para o UFC 310, em Las Vegas — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) September 17, 2024

Suarez, who has gotten her career back on track following a slew of high-profile neck, back, and knee injuries since her arrival in the Octagon, managed to scoop The Ultimate Fighter 23 back in 2016 with a D’Arce choke submission win over Amanda Cooper.

And shooting her way through the strawweight ranks since her landing in the promotion, Covina native, Tatiana Suarez has landed notable wins over the likes of former champions, Carla Esparza, and Alexa Grasso, as well as Nina Nunes, and the above-mentioned, Andrade.

A former Invicta FC strawweight titleholder, Jandiroba has so far notched an impressive eight victories in the organization, including wins over the likes of Lemos, as well as Marina Rodriguez, Loopy Godinez, Angela Hill, and Felice Herrig.

At the time of publication, an official headliner for UFC 310 has yet to be determined by the organization.