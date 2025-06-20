Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s possible UFC return

UFC veteran Jon Jones has given his thoughts on the possibility of Francis Ngannou making his way back into the promotion.

In recent weeks, we’ve heard rumblings of Francis Ngannou potentially being interested in returning to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Prior to his departure, as we know, he was in negotiations to fight Jon Jones at heavyweight. Unfortunately, it never came to fruition.

The two have danced around each other for a while but it certainly seems like Jon Jones has done well to avoid battling either Ngannou or Tom Aspinall. Alas, regardless of what you believe, we’d all want to see this fight – even if it’s a few years later than we would’ve desired.

In a recent interview, Jon Jones spoke openly about the possibility of Ngannou returning to the UFC after ‘The Predator’ was tipped to possibly come back in the future by his coach.

Jon Jones’ view on Francis Ngannou potentially returning to UFC

“I think Dana gets things done,” Jones said on the “Full Send Podcast.” “I think business speaks before emotions. If Francis presents himself in a humble way, I think that he could very easily be back in the UFC.”

“Absolutely,” Jones said on the possibility of Ngannou returning to the UFC. Dana White is one of the best sports minds in recent history for a reason, and money talks. Francis brings eyes, and I’m sure Dana will be interested.

“He can be stubborn. I think I’m an example. People, they grow and mature, and time changes things, and time heals all. There was moments in my career where I felt like Dana absolutely hated me. Now I feel he’s a big advocator for me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie