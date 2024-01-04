UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria card on Saturday 17th February 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event : UFC 298: “Volkanovski vs. Topuria”

: UFC 298: “Volkanovski vs. Topuria” Date : Sat, 17th Feb, 2024

: Sat, 17th Feb, 2024 Location : Honda Center, Anaheim, California, U.S.

: Honda Center, Anaheim, California, U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPNN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria Full fight card

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria: Featherweight Title Fight

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo: Bantamweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura: Heavyweight

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa: Middleweight

Geoff Neal vs. Ian Garry: Welterweight

Prelims

Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos: Womens Strawweight

Anthony Hernandez vs. Ikram Aliskerov: Middleweight

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa: Heavyweight

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro: Light Heavyweight

Early Prelims

Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Danny Barlow: Welterweight

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick: Womens Flyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria takes place on Saturday February 17th, at the Honda Center, Anaheim, California, United States. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. The event starts off with the early preliminary card that will begin at 6 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 11 p.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be in or near California and would like to be there on the 17th February to watch UFC 298, Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria fight live, you can purchase tickets here. Premium Club Level Seats are available here.

Tickets are available at many different prices. At the time of writing the current tickets prices are starting at the lowest of $325.00 in Sec 422 Row S and the highest price being $3305.00 in Sec 102, Row 3.

UFC 298 Promo Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria is Live on ESPN+ PPV but is not available to purchase right now. You will be able to purchase the PPV here in the not so distant future. The prelims will be available to watch on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Alternately, you will be able to purchase from UFC.com here. The PPV will cost $79.99.

In The UK, UFC 298 will be available on TNT Sports Box Office with the prelims on regular TNT Sports for current subscribers as well as on UFC Fight Pass. You can sign up for TNT Sports Box Office here.

What is Next after UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria?

The next UFC event that follows UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria is UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi on Saturday 24th February and is live from the Mexico City Arena, Mexico City, Mexico. Headlining the card is Brandon Moreno vs. Amir Albazi in a Flyweight clash while Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez clash in the Featherweight Co-main event.