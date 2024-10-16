UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov in Las Vegas on Saturday 7th December 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Date: Sat, Dec. 7, 2024
- Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- Broadcast: Prelims 8 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.
- Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 1 a.m. BST, Main Card at 3 a.m. BST
UFC 310 Full fight card
Main Card
- Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov: Welterweight Main Event Title Fight
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura: Flyweight Title Fight
- Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov: Heavyweight
- Vicente Luque vs. Nick Diaz: Welterweight
- Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling: Featherweight
Prelims
- Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes: Light Heavyweight
- Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin: Welterweight
- Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba: Women’s Strawweight
- Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper: Lightweight
- Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van: Flyweight
Early Prelims
- Talisson Teixeira vs. Lukasz Brzeski: Heavyweight
- Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle: Welterweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Muhammad vs. Rakhmonov Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Belal Muhammad
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|Country:
|United States
|Uzbekistan
|Age:
|36
|29
|Height:
|5 ft 10 in (1.78 m)
|6 ft 1 in (1.85 m)
|Weight:
|170 lb (77 kg; 12 st)
|170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb)
|Reach:
|72 in (183 cm)
|77 in (196 cm)
Start date and time
UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov takes place on Saturday, December 7th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 1 a.m. GMT.
Betting Odds
- Belal Muhammad: +175 underdog
- Shavkat Rakhmonov: -205 Favorite
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov at the T-Mobile Arena tickets will be available here.
UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov Trailer
PPV price and Live streams
UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, UFC 310 is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.
What is Next after UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov?
The next event after UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov is UFC Fight Night: Tampa on the 15th of December 2024 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.