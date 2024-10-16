UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov in Las Vegas on Saturday 7th December 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov Date : Sat, Dec. 7, 2024

: Sat, Dec. 7, 2024 Location : T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Broadcast : Prelims 8 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.

: Prelims 8 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S. Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 1 a.m. BST, Main Card at 3 a.m. BST

UFC 310 Full fight card

Main Card

Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov: Welterweight Main Event Title Fight

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura: Flyweight Title Fight

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov: Heavyweight

Vicente Luque vs. Nick Diaz: Welterweight

Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling: Featherweight

Prelims

Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes: Light Heavyweight

Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin: Welterweight

Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba: Women’s Strawweight

Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper: Lightweight

Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van: Flyweight

Early Prelims

Talisson Teixeira vs. Lukasz Brzeski: Heavyweight

Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle: Welterweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Muhammad vs. Rakhmonov Tale of the Tape

Name: Belal Muhammad Shavkat Rakhmonov Country: United States Uzbekistan Age: 36 29 Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m) Weight: 170 lb (77 kg; 12 st) 170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb) Reach: 72 in (183 cm) 77 in (196 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov takes place on Saturday, December 7th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 1 a.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

Belal Muhammad: +175 underdog

Shavkat Rakhmonov: -205 Favorite

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov at the T-Mobile Arena tickets will be available here.

UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, UFC 310 is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

What is Next after UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov?

The next event after UFC 310: Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov is UFC Fight Night: Tampa on the 15th of December 2024 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.