Mackenzie Dern Targets Tatiana Suarez: ‘I Would Like That Fight’

UFC star Mackenzie Dern is interested in battling it out with Tatiana Suarez in her next fight.

Last weekend, Mackenzie Dern managed to get herself back in the win column. She picked up a unanimous decision win over Loopy Godinez and in doing so, proved that she can still make an impact in the strawweight division.

Mackenzie Dern

At the age of 31, there’s still plenty of time for her to make a title run – but a 3-4 record in her last seven outings is a stat she’ll want to see the back of.

During a post-fight interview with ESPN MMA, Mackenzie Dern specifically singled out the great Tatiana Suarez for a showdown later this year.

Mackenzie Dern wants Tatiana Suarez

“I’d like to fight in November, hopefully,” Dern said. “Trying to get like three this year, but four in 12 months. I fought with Jessica [Andrade] last November, so I mean, I don’t really know too many people who are open. I would like to fight Tatiana Suarez if she doesn’t go for the belt. So, I think that would be a great matchup, a wrestler, so I would like that fight.” Quotes via BJPenn.com

For Suarez, you’d have to wonder whether or not she’d consider a fight like this. She’s 12-0 and her last fight in August 2023 ended in a convincing triumph over Jessica Andrade, who knocked Dern out just three months later.

Ironically, Dern was the one who replaced Suarez against Amanda Lemos back in February. She didn’t manage to get the job done but with three fights in the last nine months under her belt, it’s clear to see that Mackenzie wants to stay active.

The good news for everyone involved is that the strawweight title picture appears to be wide open right now. If either of these women can secure a big finish when they next step into the cage, it could do wonders for their championship aspirations.