UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura in Las Vegas on Saturday 7th December 2024. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura

UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura Date : Sat, Dec. 7, 2024

: Sat, Dec. 7, 2024 Location : T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Broadcast : Prelims 8 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S.

: Prelims 8 p.m. ET in the U.S., Main Card 10 p.m. ET in the U.S. Broadcast in the UK: Prelims will begin at 1 a.m. BST, Main Card at 3 a.m. BST

UFC 310 Full fight card

Main Card

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura: Flyweight Main Event Title Fight

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry: Welterweight

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov: Heavyweight

Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie: Featherweight

Nate Landwehr vs. Dooho Choi: Featherweight

Prelims

Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo: Welterweight

Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling: Featherweight

Anthony Smith vs. Dominick Reyes: Light Heavyweight

Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle: Welterweight

Early Prelims

Talisson Teixeira vs. Lukasz Brzeski: Heavyweight

Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van: Flyweight

Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper: Lightweight

Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin: Welterweight

Martin Buday vs. Rizvan Kuniev: Heavyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Pantoja vs. Asakura Tale of the Tape

Name: Alexandre Pantoja Kai Asakura Country: Brazil Japan Age: 34 31 Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Weight: 125 lb (57 kg; 8.9 st) 134 lb (61 kg; 9 st 8 lb) Reach: 68 in (173 cm) 69 in (175 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura takes place on Saturday, December 7th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET with the the Prelims starting at 8 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main event starts at 3 a.m. GMT with the Prelims starting at 1 a.m. GMT.

Betting Odds

The upcoming UFC 310 main event on December 7, 2024, features a highly anticipated flyweight title bout between champion Alexandre Pantoja and challenger Kai Asakura. This fight marks a significant moment in UFC history as Asakura makes his promotional debut in a championship match.

Alexandre Pantoja enters the fight on a six-fight winning streak and Kai Asakura will be aiming to capture the crown by way of knockout. The betting odds for the UFC 310 flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Asakura indicate that Pantoja is the favorite at 2/5, while Asakura is the underdog at 2/1 with Betway.

These odds suggest that bookmakers see Pantoja as having a strong chance to retain his title, reflecting his dominant track record and experience as the reigning champion. A successful bet on Pantoja would yield a smaller return due to his favored status—for every $5 wagered, you would win $2 in profit.

On the other hand, Asakura’s 2/1 odds reflect his status as a less likely winner in this matchup, possibly due to factors like making his UFC debut and moving down in weight. However, these odds also make him an appealing pick for bettors seeking higher returns; a $1 bet on Asakura would yield $2 in profit if he wins.

“The Cannibal” Pantoja will be attempting his third title defense. The 34-year-old Brazilian champion is renowned for his well-rounded skillset, combining aggressive striking with a formidable ground game. Pantoja’s relentless pressure and ability to finish fights both on the feet and on the ground make him a dangerous opponent.

Kai Asakura is a 31-year-old Japanese fighter who comes to the UFC as a former RIZIN bantamweight champion. Known for his explosive striking and knockout power, Asakura brings an exciting style to the Octagon. He possesses quick hands, powerful combinations, and the ability to end fights with a single strike, as he famously did against Kyoji Horiguchi. Most recently, he knocked out former Bellator and RIZIN champ Juan Archuleta.

For Pantoja, it’s an opportunity to further cement his legacy as one of the best flyweights in UFC history. A win would solidify his position at the top of the division and potentially set up future high-profile matchups. For Asakura, the fight represents a chance to make history by becoming the first divisional Japanese UFC champion and the first fighter to win a title in their promotional debut.

Asakura faces several challenges. He’s moving down to flyweight after competing primarily at bantamweight, which raises questions about his weight cut. Additionally, he’ll need to adapt to the UFC’s rules and the Octagon, as opposed to the ring, soccer kicks, and grounded knees he’s accustomed to in RIZIN.

This fight has captured the attention of MMA fans worldwide. Whether Pantoja continues his dominant reign or Asakura pulls off a historic upset, UFC 310’s main event promises to be a compelling contest with far-reaching implications for the 125-pound weight class.

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura at the T-Mobile Arena tickets will be available here.

UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura Trailer

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura is Live on ESPN+ PPV and the PPV is not available right now. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, UFC 310 is available on TNT Sports as well as the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass.

What is Next after UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura?

The next event after UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura is UFC Fight Night: Tampa Colby Covington vs. Joa