Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov Next Fight Booked for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

The undefeated mixed martial artist from Dagestan Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov next fight is lined up for later this year at UFC 308 live from Abu Dhabi, UAE. Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov next fight will be on October 26, 2024.

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov Next Fight

The 14-0 athlete Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov Next Fight will be against Armen Petrosyan, a Muay Thai specialist with a record of 9-3. Petrosyan has had a mixed career in the UFC, with notable wins and losses, including a recent defeat to Rodolfo Vieira.

Shara ‘Bullet’ has been impressive since joining the UFC in October 2023. He has secured victories over notable opponents such as Bruno Silva, Antonio Trócoli, and Michał Oleksiejczuk.

The main event features a featherweight championship bout between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway. The co-main event will see Robert Whittaker face Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight clash. Other notable fights include Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić, Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov, and Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige. Magomedov’s fight against Petrosyan adds to the mix, as both fighters are known for their striking.

Shara ‘Bullet’’s next fight will be an important turning point in the Dagestani athlete’s career going down at UFC 308.