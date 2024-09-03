Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov Next Fight Booked for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

ByTimothy Wheaton
Shara Bullet Magomedov Next Fight

The undefeated mixed martial artist from Dagestan Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov next fight is lined up for later this year at UFC 308 live from Abu Dhabi, UAE. Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov next fight will be on October 26, 2024.

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov Next Fight

The 14-0 athlete Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov Next Fight will be against Armen Petrosyan, a Muay Thai specialist with a record of 9-3. Petrosyan has had a mixed career in the UFC, with notable wins and losses, including a recent defeat to Rodolfo Vieira.

Shara ‘Bullet’ has been impressive since joining the UFC in October 2023. He has secured victories over notable opponents such as Bruno Silva, Antonio Trócoli, and Michał Oleksiejczuk.

READ MORE:  Inner Demons: Michael Chandler’s Reflection on Self-Doubt Before Conor McGregor Fight

The main event features a featherweight championship bout between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway. The co-main event will see Robert Whittaker face Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight clash. Other notable fights include Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić, Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov, and Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige. Magomedov’s fight against Petrosyan adds to the mix, as both fighters are known for their striking.

Shara ‘Bullet’’s next fight will be an important turning point in the Dagestani athlete’s career going down at UFC 308.

Shara Magomedov
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – AUGUST 03: (L-R) Michal Oleksiejczuk of Poland punches Shara Magomedov of Russia in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on August 03, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
READ MORE:  Caio Borralho Confident He Finishes Israel Adesanya: "Maybe get a good knockout"

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts