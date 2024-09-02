Robert Whittaker – Khamzat Chimaev off, then back on as UFC 308 co-Main event fight

Overnight, eagle-eyed fans noticed an anticipated UFC 308 title eliminator between former champion, Robert Whittaker and the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev was off as the slated co-main event in Abu Dhabi, UAE — before it was immediately redrafted as the night’s penultimate outing.

Whittaker, a former undisputed middleweight champion, most recently landed an impressive first round win over short-notice replacement, Ikram Aliskerov in Saudi Arabia — finishing the Russian with a stunning knockout victory in the promotion’s first outing in Riyadh.

As for Chechen-born challenger, Khamzat Chimaev, the unbeaten contender co-headlined UFC 294 back in October of last year against former undisputed welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman in a controversial majority decision win in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

And booked once more in a rescheduled pairing following their failed June matchup, Whittaker and Chimaev were announced as the co-main event of UFC 308 at the end of October, before a headliner of undisputed featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria, and symbolic BMF titleholder, Max Holloway.

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev remains as UFC 308 co-main event fight in October

However, last night, fans speculated that Chimaev was out of his matchup with the Auckland-born ex-champion once more — with a heavyweight rematch between former interim champion, Ciryl Gane and Russian striker, Alexander Volkov drafted into a co-headlining clash.

Soon thereafter, after an apparent administrative error, the promotion confirmed that Whittaker’s title-eliminator against Chimaev was still on — with the bout remaining as the night’s current co-headliner.

UFC 308 takes place on October 28. from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with an undisputed featherweight championship fight between unbeaten titleholder, Ilia Topuria, and former champion, current symbolic BMF gold holder, Max Holloway slated to take main event status in the promotion’s flagship return to the Middle East.